Dog Upset Stomach: What to Give

An upset stomach is a common problem in dogs, and it can be caused by a variety of factors, including dietary indiscretion, stress, and certain medical conditions. While most cases of an upset stomach are not serious, it is important to know what to give your dog to help relieve their discomfort.

Symptoms of an Upset Stomach in Dogs

Vomiting

Diarrhea

Nausea

Abdominal pain

Loss of appetite

Lethargy

What to Give Your Dog for an Upset Stomach

There are a few things you can give your dog to help relieve their upset stomach. These include:

Bland Diet

A bland diet is a low-fat, low-fiber diet that is easy to digest. This type of diet is often recommended for dogs with an upset stomach, as it can help to reduce inflammation and irritation in the digestive tract. Some good options for a bland diet include:

Boiled chicken or fish

White rice

Plain yogurt

Cottage cheese

Sweet potato

Probiotics

Probiotics are live bacteria that are beneficial for the digestive system. They can help to restore the balance of good and bad bacteria in the digestive tract, which can help to reduce symptoms of an upset stomach. Probiotics can be found in supplements, as well as in some foods, such as yogurt and kefir.

Anti-Diarrheal Medication

If your dog is experiencing diarrhea, you may want to give them an anti-diarrheal medication. These medications can help to slow down the passage of stool, which can help to reduce the frequency and severity of diarrhea. Some common anti-diarrheal medications for dogs include:

Kaopectate

Pepto-Bismol

Imodium

When to See a Veterinarian

If your dog’s upset stomach is severe or does not improve with home treatment, it is important to see a veterinarian. Your veterinarian can help to determine the cause of your dog’s upset stomach and recommend the best course of treatment.

Preventing Upset Stomach in Dogs

There are a few things you can do to help prevent upset stomach in your dog. These include:

Feed your dog a healthy diet.

Avoid giving your dog table scraps.

Make sure your dog has access to fresh water at all times.

Exercise your dog regularly.

Avoid exposing your dog to stress.

By following these tips, you can help to keep your dog’s digestive system healthy and prevent upset stomach.

