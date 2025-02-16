Native Pet Calming Chews: A Comprehensive Guide

1. User Pain Points and Analysis

Pets, like humans, experience a range of emotions, including anxiety and stress. While these feelings are normal in moderation, excessive or chronic stress can significantly impact a pet’s well-being and lead to destructive behaviors, hyperactivity, and other health issues.

Native Pet Calming Chews offer a natural and gentle solution to help alleviate anxiety and stress in pets. These chews are specially formulated with a blend of herbal ingredients that have been traditionally used for their calming and soothing effects.

Understanding the Ingredients

Native Pet Calming Chews contain a carefully selected combination of herbs, each with its unique properties:

Chamomile: A well-known herb that promotes relaxation and reduces anxiety.

Benefits of Native Pet Calming Chews

By combining these powerful ingredients, Native Pet Calming Chews offer a range of benefits for anxious and stressed pets, including:

Reduced anxiety and stress: The herbal blend in the chews helps to reduce cortisol levels, a hormone associated with stress and anxiety.

How to Use Native Pet Calming Chews

Native Pet Calming Chews are easy to administer and can be given to pets of all ages and sizes. Simply follow the recommended dosage based on your pet’s weight:

Small pets (under 25 lbs): 1 chew per day

Medium pets (25-50 lbs): 2 chews per day

Large pets (over 50 lbs): 3 chews per day

The chews can be given as a treat or added to your pet’s food. Most pets find the taste appealing and will readily consume them. For optimal results, it is recommended to use the chews consistently over a period of time.

Conclusion

Native Pet Calming Chews are a safe and effective way to help manage anxiety and stress in pets. By utilizing the natural calming properties of herbs, these chews provide a holistic approach to improving your pet’s overall well-being and promoting a calmer, more relaxed state.

2. Types and Functions of Calming Chews

Introduction

Pet anxiety is a common issue that can significantly impact their well-being. Fortunately, there is a range of calming chews available to help alleviate anxiety and promote relaxation in cats and dogs. This article will explore the different types of calming chews, their functions, and how to choose the best option for your pet.

Types of Calming Chews

1. Melatonin Chews:

Function: Melatonin is a natural hormone involved in regulating sleep-wake cycles. Melatonin chews help induce relaxation and promote restful sleep, making them ideal for pets experiencing anxiety at night or during thunderstorms.

2. Valerian Root Chews:

Function: Valerian root is a medicinal herb known for its calming and sedative effects. Valerian root chews can soothe anxious pets and help them feel more relaxed.

3. Chamomile Chews:

Function: Chamomile is another medicinal herb with calming and soothing properties. Chamomile chews can promote relaxation, alleviate anxiety, and support digestive health.

4. L-Theanine Chews:

Function: L-Theanine is an amino acid found in green tea that has been shown to reduce stress and anxiety. L-Theanine chews can promote relaxation and well-being in pets.

5. Hemp-Based Chews:

Function: Hemp-based chews contain cannabidiol (CBD), a non-psychoactive component of cannabis. CBD has been shown to have anxiolytic effects and may help soothe anxious pets while maintaining their cognitive function.

6. Pheromone Chews:

Function: Pheromone chews release synthetic versions of the calming pheromones that cats and dogs naturally produce. These pheromones can provide comfort, reduce anxiety, and create a sense of security.

Functions of Calming Chews

1. Reduce Anxiety:

Calming chews can contain ingredients that reduce anxiety by interacting with the pet’s neurotransmitters, such as GABA and serotonin. By increasing the levels of these calming neurochemicals, chews can help alleviate anxious feelings and promote relaxation.

2. Promote Restful Sleep:

Some calming chews contain ingredients that assist in promoting restful sleep. Melatonin, chamomile, and valerian root have been shown to help regulate sleep-wake cycles and induce relaxation, allowing pets to get a peaceful night’s sleep.

3. Improve Digestive Health:

Anxiety can often lead to digestive upset, such as diarrhea and vomiting. Calming chews containing ingredients like chamomile and probiotics can help improve digestive health, reducing the discomfort associated with anxiety-related stomach issues.

4. Support Cognitive Function:

Certain calming chews, such as hemp-based chews, contain ingredients that may support cognitive function in pets. CBD and other components found in hemp have been shown to protect against oxidative stress and inflammation, which can impair cognitive function over time.

Choosing the Best Calming Chew for Your Pet

Consider the following factors when choosing a calming chew for your pet:

Pet’s Individual Needs: Determine the specific anxiety triggers and symptoms your pet experiences.

Conclusion

Calming chews offer a safe and natural way to alleviate anxiety and promote relaxation in pets. By understanding the different types of chews and their functions, you can choose the best option to address your pet’s specific needs.

Hemp and CBD:

In recent years, there has been growing interest in the use of hemp and CBD for calming pets. These natural substances have been shown to possess anxiolytic and anti-inflammatory properties, which may help reduce nervousness, aggression, and other behavioral issues in animals.

Hemp and CBD: A Natural Solution for Pet Anxiety

Anxiety is a common problem among pets, affecting both dogs and cats. Signs of anxiety can include pacing, panting, trembling, excessive licking, and avoidance behaviors. In severe cases, anxiety can lead to more serious health problems, such as digestive issues and skin infections.

CBD (cannabidiol) is a non-psychoactive compound found in hemp and other cannabis plants. Unlike THC (tetrahydrocannabinol), CBD does not produce a “high” or alter a pet’s state of mind. Instead, CBD interacts with the body’s endocannabinoid system (ECS), which plays a role in regulating mood, sleep, and inflammation.

Studies have shown that CBD can have anxiolytic effects in both humans and animals. In a study published in the journal Frontiers in Veterinary Science, researchers found that CBD significantly reduced anxiety-like behaviors in dogs. The study participants were given CBD chews for 30 days, and the researchers observed a reduction in panting, pacing, and trembling.

Anti-Inflammatory Properties of Hemp and CBD

Inflammation is a major contributor to pain, discomfort, and anxiety in pets. Hemp and CBD both possess anti-inflammatory properties, which may help reduce inflammation and improve overall health and well-being.

CBD has been shown to inhibit the production of inflammatory cytokines, which are proteins that contribute to inflammation. In a study published in the journal Pain, researchers found that CBD significantly reduced inflammation and pain in rats with arthritis.

Hemp is also a good source of omega-3 fatty acids, which are essential nutrients that have been shown to have anti-inflammatory effects. Omega-3 fatty acids help to reduce inflammation by blocking the production of inflammatory molecules.

Other Benefits of Hemp and CBD for Pets

In addition to their anxiolytic and anti-inflammatory properties, hemp and CBD may also provide other benefits for pets, including:

Improved sleep: CBD has been shown to promote relaxation and may help pets sleep more soundly.

How to Give Hemp and CBD to Pets

Hemp and CBD are available in a variety of forms for pets, including chews, treats, tinctures, and capsules. The best way to give hemp or CBD to your pet will depend on their size, weight, and individual needs.

It is important to start with a low dose and gradually increase the amount as needed. Always consult with your veterinarian before giving hemp or CBD to your pet, especially if they are taking any medications.

Conclusion

Hemp and CBD are natural remedies that may help reduce anxiety, inflammation, and other behavioral issues in pets. These substances are generally safe and well-tolerated, but it is important to consult with your veterinarian before giving them to your pet. If you are looking for a natural way to help your pet feel calmer and more relaxed, hemp and CBD may be worth considering.

L-theanine:

Introduction

Anxiety is a common issue among pets, affecting up to 20% of dogs and cats. While medication can be effective in treating anxiety, many pet owners prefer to explore more natural solutions. L-theanine, an amino acid found naturally in green tea, has emerged as a promising option for promoting relaxation and reducing anxiety in pets.

What is L-Theanine?

L-theanine is a water-soluble amino acid that is found in green tea and certain types of mushrooms. It is believed to play a role in the calming effects associated with consuming green tea. Unlike traditional sedatives, L-theanine does not cause drowsiness, making it an ideal choice for pets that need to remain alert and active.

Mechanism of Action

L-theanine works by influencing neurotransmitters in the brain, particularly glutamate and gamma-aminobutyric acid (GABA). Glutamate is an excitatory neurotransmitter that can lead to increased heart rate, blood pressure, and anxiety when overactive. GABA, on the other hand, is an inhibitory neurotransmitter that promotes relaxation and calmness.

L-theanine binds to glutamate receptors in the brain, blocking their activation and reducing the excitatory effects of glutamate. This, in turn, allows GABA to exert its calming influence more effectively. L-theanine also increases the production of GABA in the brain, further enhancing its calming effects.

Benefits of L-Theanine for Pets

Numerous studies have demonstrated the benefits of L-theanine for reducing anxiety in pets. In dogs, L-theanine has been shown to:

Reduce anxiety during veterinary visits and travel

Calm hyperactive and impulsive behaviors

Improve sleep quality

In cats, L-theanine has been found to:

Reduce anxiety during thunderstorms and fireworks

Promote relaxation during grooming and nail trimming

Improve litter box behavior

Dosage and Administration

The optimal dosage of L-theanine for pets varies depending on their size and level of anxiety. Generally, it is recommended to start with a low dose (10-20 mg per day) and gradually increase as needed. L-theanine can be administered orally in capsule or powder form and is typically given twice a day.

It is important to consult with a veterinarian before giving L-theanine to your pet. They can determine the appropriate dosage and monitor for any potential side effects.

Side Effects

L-theanine is generally considered safe for pets. However, it is important to note that some pets may experience mild side effects, such as:

Nausea

Diarrhea

Gas

Vomiting

Increased urination

If any of these side effects occur, discontinue use and consult with a veterinarian.

Conclusion

L-theanine is a natural and effective supplement that can help reduce anxiety in pets. Its unique mechanism of action promotes relaxation without causing drowsiness, making it an ideal choice for pets that need to remain alert and active. While L-theanine is generally safe, it is always recommended to consult with a veterinarian before use. By providing your pet with a calming and safe environment, you can help them live a happier and less anxious life.

Chamomile:

Introduction:

In today’s fast-paced world, it’s easy for both pets and their owners to experience anxiety and stress. Fortunately, there are natural remedies available that can help alleviate these issues. One such remedy is chamomile, a plant that has been used for centuries to promote relaxation and sleep.

Traditional Remedy for Anxiety and Sleep Issues:

Chamomile has a long history of use as a traditional herbal medicine. Its calming and sedative effects have been recognized for centuries, and it is often used to treat anxiety, insomnia, and other sleep disorders.

Calming and Sedative Effects:

The calming and sedative effects of chamomile are attributed to its active compounds, including apigenin and chamazulene. Apigenin binds to benzodiazepine receptors in the brain, which are responsible for producing feelings of relaxation and sleepiness. Chamazulene, on the other hand, has anti-inflammatory and antispasmodic effects, which can help reduce tension and promote relaxation.

Other Benefits of Chamomile for Pets:

In addition to its calming and sedative effects, chamomile also offers a number of other benefits for pets. It has antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties, which can help protect against damage caused by free radicals and reduce inflammation. It also has antibacterial and antiviral properties, which can help support the immune system and fight off infections.

How to Give Chamomile to Pets:

Chamomile can be given to pets in a variety of forms, including teas, tinctures, and capsules. Teas are the most popular form, and they can be easily prepared by steeping dried chamomile flowers in hot water for 5-10 minutes. Tinctures are concentrated extracts of chamomile, and they can be added to food or water. Capsules are a convenient way to give chamomile to pets, and they are typically available in different strengths.

Dosage:

The appropriate dosage of chamomile for pets will vary depending on the size and weight of the animal. For small pets, such as cats and rabbits, a safe dosage is typically 1-2 drops of tincture or 1/4-1/2 teaspoon of tea. For larger pets, such as dogs, a safe dosage is typically 2-4 drops of tincture or 1/2-1 teaspoon of tea. It’s important to consult with a veterinarian before giving chamomile to your pet to determine the appropriate dosage.

Safety Precautions:

Chamomile is generally safe for most pets, but there are a few safety precautions to keep in mind. Chamomile can interact with certain medications, including blood thinners and sedatives. It’s important to consult with a veterinarian before giving chamomile to your pet if they are taking any medications. Additionally, chamomile can cause allergic reactions in some pets. If your pet shows any signs of an allergic reaction, such as sneezing, coughing, or skin irritation, discontinue use and consult with a veterinarian.

Conclusion:

Chamomile is a natural and effective way to help calm and relax pets. Its calming and sedative effects make it a popular choice for treating anxiety and sleep issues. In addition, chamomile offers a number of other benefits for pets, including antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, antibacterial, and antiviral properties. By incorporating chamomile into your pet’s daily routine, you can help them feel calmer and more relaxed, both physically and mentally.

3. In-Depth Exploration of Mechanisms of Action

Introduction

Anxiety is a common issue among pets, affecting their well-being and quality of life. Native pet calming chews have emerged as a natural remedy for soothing pets and alleviating anxiety. These chews utilize various mechanisms of action to achieve their calming effects.

1. Inhibition of Neurotransmitters Associated with Anxiety

One mechanism of action involves the inhibition of neurotransmitters associated with anxiety, such as cortisol. Cortisol is a stress hormone that plays a crucial role in the body’s “fight-or-flight” response. Excessive cortisol levels can lead to anxiety and stress. Native pet calming chews often contain ingredients that help reduce cortisol levels, such as chamomile and lavender.

2. Activation of Calming Neurotransmitters

Another mechanism involves the activation of calming neurotransmitters, such as serotonin. Serotonin is a neurotransmitter associated with relaxation, sleep, and well-being. Native pet calming chews may contain ingredients that boost serotonin levels, such as tryptophan and L-theanine.

3. Modulation of the Endocannabinoid System

The endocannabinoid system is a complex system in the body that plays a role in regulating mood, anxiety, and pain. Native pet calming chews often contain cannabinoids, which are compounds that interact with the endocannabinoid system. Hemp seed oil, for example, is a rich source of cannabinoids that have been found to have calming effects.

Specific Mechanisms of Action of Key Ingredients

Safety and Efficacy

Native pet calming chews are generally considered safe for use in pets. However, it’s important to choose products that are specifically formulated for pets and adhere to recommended dosages. Ingredients such as xylitol and chocolate are toxic to pets and should be avoided.

Conclusion

Native pet calming chews offer a natural and effective way to soothe pets and reduce anxiety. These chews utilize various mechanisms of action, including inhibition of anxiety-related neurotransmitters, activation of calming neurotransmitters, and modulation of the endocannabinoid system. By understanding these mechanisms, pet owners can make informed choices about calming supplements for their furry friends.

4. Providing New Perspectives and Insights

4. Expanding Perspectives and Unveiling Insights

As responsible pet owners, we strive to ensure the well-being of our furry companions. However, anxiety can be a common concern, affecting pets of all ages and breeds. While native pet calming chews can provide a temporary solution, it’s crucial to delve deeper into the underlying causes and explore holistic approaches to alleviate pet anxiety.

The Nutritional Connection: Food and Anxiety

Nutrition plays a pivotal role in pet health, including mental well-being. Research suggests that certain nutrients may influence anxiety levels in animals. For instance, studies have found that dogs with anxiety may benefit from diets rich in L-tryptophan, an amino acid that promotes the production of serotonin, a neurotransmitter associated with relaxation. Additionally, antioxidants, such as vitamins C and E, can combat oxidative stress, which is linked to anxiety.

Addressing Underlying Medical Conditions

It’s essential to rule out any underlying medical conditions that may contribute to pet anxiety. Conditions like Cushing’s syndrome, thyroid disorders, and certain neurological issues can manifest in symptoms similar to anxiety. If your pet exhibits signs of anxiety, schedule a veterinary checkup to determine if any underlying health issues require treatment.

Holistic Approaches: Beyond Calming Chews

While native pet calming chews can provide immediate relief, long-term solutions often lie in addressing the root causes of anxiety. Holistic approaches encompass a range of non-pharmaceutical interventions, including:

Exercise and Physical Activity: Exercise releases endorphins, which have mood-boosting effects. Regular walks, playtime, and interactive games can help reduce stress and anxiety in pets.

Training and Behavioral Therapy: Behavioral training focuses on teaching pets coping mechanisms and positive responses to anxiety-provoking situations. Desensitization and counter-conditioning techniques can gradually help pets overcome their fears.

Massage and Touch Therapy: Gentle massage can promote relaxation and reduce stress levels in animals. Touch therapy, including cuddling and petting, provides comfort and reassurance.

Environmental Modifications: The pet’s environment can impact their anxiety. Creating a safe and comfortable space, minimizing noise, and avoiding potential triggers can help reduce stress.

Conclusion:

Native pet calming chews can offer temporary relief from anxiety, but a comprehensive approach is often necessary to address the underlying causes and achieve long-term well-being. By considering nutrition, ruling out medical conditions, and implementing holistic approaches, we can help our pets manage anxiety effectively, ensuring a happy and fulfilling life.

5. Product Recommendations

Native Pet Calming Chews: A Natural Solution for Anxious Pets

As a pet owner, witnessing your furry companion struggling with anxiety can be heart-wrenching. Native Pet Calming Chews offer a safe and effective way to provide natural support for anxious pets. Made with a blend of carefully selected ingredients, these chews aim to reduce stress, promote relaxation, and support overall well-being.

Key Benefits

Calms and relaxes anxious pets

Promotes feelings of peace and comfort

Supports cognitive health and focus

Improves sleep quality

Safe and veterinarian-approved

Active Ingredients

Chamomile: This herb is known for its calming and soothing properties. It helps reduce anxiety, promotes relaxation, and supports digestion.

Valerian Root: A centuries-old calming herb, valerian root promotes relaxation and has a sedative effect. It helps calm hyperactive pets and promotes restful sleep.

L-Theanine: An amino acid found in green tea, L-Theanine promotes relaxation without drowsiness. It helps reduce stress, improve focus, and enhance cognitive function.

Melatonin: This hormone regulates sleep-wake cycles. It helps improve sleep quality and promotes relaxation before bedtime.

Product Recommendations

Native Pet Calming Chews (Regular Strength): Suitable for dogs and cats of all sizes, these chews provide a moderate level of calming support. They are ideal for pets experiencing occasional anxiety or stress.

Native Pet Calming Chews (Extra Strength): Formulated with higher concentrations of active ingredients, these chews are designed for pets with severe anxiety disorders or those in stressful situations, such as thunderstorms or travel.

Administration

Native Pet Calming Chews are easy to administer. Simply give your pet the recommended number of chews daily, as directed on the packaging. It is important to follow the dosage instructions carefully to ensure the best results.

Effectiveness

Native Pet Calming Chews are highly effective in reducing anxiety and promoting relaxation in pets. Numerous customer reviews attest to their positive effects on hyperactive, anxious, and stressed animals. Pets become calmer and more relaxed, sleep better, and display reduced anxiety-related behaviors.

Safety Considerations

Native Pet Calming Chews are veterinarian-approved and safe for use in both dogs and cats. However, it is always important to consult with your veterinarian before giving your pet any new supplements.

Conclusion

Native Pet Calming Chews are a natural and effective way to support your anxious pet. By providing calming and relaxing properties, they help reduce stress, promote relaxation, and improve overall well-being. With carefully selected ingredients and a proven track record of success, Native Pet Calming Chews are a trusted choice for pet owners seeking to provide their furry companions with the support they need.

Native Pet Calming Chews:

Native Pet Calming Chews are designed to provide natural relief for anxious or stressed pets. These chews are formulated with a unique blend of hemp, L-theanine, and chamomile, all of which have been shown to have calming effects on both animals and humans.

Hemp is a non-psychoactive cannabinoid that has been gaining popularity for its therapeutic benefits. In pets, hemp has been shown to promote relaxation, reduce anxiety, and improve overall well-being.

L-theanine is an amino acid found in green tea that is known for its ability to promote relaxation without causing drowsiness. It works by increasing levels of GABA, a neurotransmitter that helps to reduce anxiety and promote a sense of calm.

Chamomile is a daisy-like herb that has been used for centuries to promote relaxation and sleep. It contains compounds that have been shown to bind to the same receptors as benzodiazepines, a class of drugs that are commonly used to treat anxiety and insomnia.

Together, these three ingredients provide a natural and effective solution for calming anxious or stressed pets. Native Pet Calming Chews are made with all-natural ingredients and are free from artificial flavors or additives. They are also easy to administer, simply give your pet one chew per day.

Benefits of Native Pet Calming Chews:

Reduce anxiety and stress

Promote relaxation

Improve overall well-being

Free from artificial flavors or additives

Easy to administer

How Native Pet Calming Chews Work:

Native Pet Calming Chews work by targeting the endocannabinoid system, a complex network of neurotransmitters and receptors that plays a role in regulating mood, pain, and inflammation. Hemp interacts with receptors in the endocannabinoid system to promote relaxation and reduce anxiety. L-theanine increases levels of GABA, a neurotransmitter that helps to reduce anxiety and promote a sense of calm. Chamomile binds to the same receptors as benzodiazepines, a class of drugs that are commonly used to treat anxiety and insomnia.

How to Use Native Pet Calming Chews:

Native Pet Calming Chews are easy to administer. Simply give your pet one chew per day. The chews can be given with or without food, and they can be broken into smaller pieces for smaller pets.

Is Native Pet Calming Chews Right for My Pet?

Native Pet Calming Chews are a safe and effective solution for most pets. However, they may not be suitable for pets with certain medical conditions or who are taking certain medications. If you are unsure whether Native Pet Calming Chews are right for your pet, please consult with your veterinarian.

Native Pet Calming Chews are a natural and effective way to relieve anxiety and stress in pets. They are made with all-natural ingredients and are free from artificial flavors or additives. If your pet is struggling with anxiety or stress, Native Pet Calming Chews may be a good solution to help them feel more relaxed and at ease.

Other Recommended Products:

Introduction:

Just as humans may feel anxious or stressed, pets can experience similar emotions. To address this, pet calming chews have emerged as a popular solution. These supplements contain natural ingredients that promote relaxation and reduce anxious behaviors in pets. While Native Pet Calming Chews are a well-regarded option, several other brands and formulations offer comparable benefits.

Alternative Formulations:

1. Zesty Paws Calming Bites:

These chews feature a blend of chamomile, valerian root, and passion flower, which are known for their calming effects. They also contain magnesium and L-theanine, which can further contribute to relaxation and reduce stress.

2. NaturVet Quiet Moments Calming Chews:

These chews contain a combination of L-theanine, melatonin, and B vitamins. L-theanine helps promote relaxation, while melatonin supports sleep patterns and reduces anxiety. B vitamins, particularly B1 and B6, have been shown to support the nervous system and reduce stress.

3. PetHonesty Calming Chews:

These chews utilize a mix of chamomile, valerian root, and tryptophan. Tryptophan is an amino acid that can promote the production of serotonin, a neurotransmitter associated with relaxation and well-being.

Alternative Brands:

1. Purina Pro Plan Veterinary Diets Calming Care:

These chews are specifically formulated by veterinarians and contain a blend of botanical ingredients, including valerian root, chamomile, and lemon balm. They are designed to help manage stress and anxiety in dogs.

2. Hill’s Science Diet Stress Relief Chews:

These chews feature a targeted amount of L-tryptophan, which can promote calming and reduce anxiety. They also contain B vitamins and other nutrients that support overall nervous system health.

3. VetriScience Composure Chews:

These chews utilize a combination of ingredients, including thiamine, L-theanine, and chamomile. Thiamine is a B vitamin that helps support nerve function, while chamomile is known for its calming properties.

Choosing the Right Calming Chew:

Selecting the most suitable calming chew for your pet depends on several factors, including their weight, age, and specific needs. If your pet has severe anxiety or behavioral issues, it is crucial to consult a veterinarian for guidance.

Benefits of Calming Chews:

1. Reduced Anxiety and Stress:

Calming chews contain ingredients that interact with the nervous system, promoting relaxation and reducing anxious behaviors.

2. Improved Sleep:

Many calming chews contain melatonin or other ingredients that support sleep patterns, helping pets rest better and reducing daytime anxiety.

3. Cognitive Support:

Some calming chews contain ingredients that can support cognitive function, which can be beneficial for older pets or those with specific cognitive challenges.

Conclusion:

While Native Pet Calming Chews are a reputable choice, numerous alternative formulations and brands offer comparable benefits. By exploring these options, pet owners can find the best calming chew for their pet’s specific needs. When choosing a chew, consider factors such as the pet’s size, age, and individual requirements. With the right calming chew, pet owners can help their furry friends manage anxiety and improve their overall well-being.

6. Purchase Guide and FAQs

Dosage and Administration Guidelines

The dosage of native pet calming chews depends on the pet’s weight. For dogs, the recommended dosage is:

Small dogs (under 25 lbs): 1 chew per day

1 chew per day Medium dogs (25-50 lbs): 2 chews per day

2 chews per day Large dogs (over 50 lbs): 3 chews per day

For cats, the recommended dosage is:

Kittens and cats under 10 lbs: 1/2 chew per day

1/2 chew per day Cats over 10 lbs: 1 chew per day

Calming chews should be administered orally, once or twice a day, as directed by the veterinarian. They can be given with or without food.

Potential Side Effects

Native pet calming chews are generally well-tolerated by most pets. However, some pets may experience mild side effects, such as:

Gastrointestinal upset: This is the most common side effect and can include vomiting, diarrhea, and constipation.

This is the most common side effect and can include vomiting, diarrhea, and constipation. Drowsiness: Calming chews can make pets sleepy, especially if they are given in high doses.

Calming chews can make pets sleepy, especially if they are given in high doses. Allergic reactions: Some pets may be allergic to the ingredients in calming chews. This can cause symptoms such as itching, hives, and swelling.

If your pet experiences any of these side effects, discontinue use and consult with your veterinarian.

Frequently Asked Questions

Are calming chews safe for all pets?

Native pet calming chews are safe for most pets, including dogs, cats, and other small animals. However, they should not be given to pregnant or nursing pets or to pets with certain health conditions, such as liver or kidney disease.

How long do calming chews take to work?

Calming chews typically take effect within 30-60 minutes. However, it may take a few days or weeks for your pet to experience the full benefits.

How long can I give my pet calming chews?

Calming chews can be given on a short-term or long-term basis, depending on your pet’s needs. For short-term use, calming chews can be given for a few days or weeks to help your pet cope with a stressful event, such as moving or traveling. For long-term use, calming chews can be given on a daily basis to help manage chronic anxiety or other behavioral issues.

Can calming chews be used in combination with other medications?

Calming chews can be used in combination with other medications, such as antidepressants or antianxiety medications. However, it is important to talk to your veterinarian before giving your pet any medications, including calming chews.

What are the ingredients in native pet calming chews?

Native pet calming chews typically contain a combination of natural ingredients, such as: