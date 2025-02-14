Nexgard: A Comprehensive Guide to Flea and Tick Control for Dogs

VI. Purchasing Guide and FAQ

Nexgard, a breakthrough in canine flea and tick control, offers a convenient and highly effective solution for protecting your furry friend. This article will provide a detailed guide on purchasing Nexgard, its proper administration, safety considerations, and answers to frequently asked questions to ensure the optimal care and protection for your beloved dog.

Where to Purchase Nexgard

Nexgard is widely available at veterinary clinics and online pet stores. It is recommended to purchase Nexgard from a reputable source to ensure its authenticity and quality.

Dosage and Administration Instructions

Nexgard comes in chewable tablets, tailored to the weight of your dog. Follow the dosage instructions carefully based on your dog’s weight:

4-10 lbs: 12 mg (blue tablet)

11-25 lbs: 25 mg (brown tablet)

26-66 lbs: 50 mg (gray tablet)

67-132 lbs: 100 mg (red tablet)

Administer Nexgard orally, with or without food, once a month. Repeat the treatment every 30 days for continuous protection.

Safety Considerations for Pregnant or Nursing Dogs

Nexgard is safe for use in pregnant and nursing dogs. However, as with any medication, consult your veterinarian before administering Nexgard to ensure its suitability for your specific pet.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: How effective is Nexgard?

A: Nexgard is highly effective in killing fleas and ticks on dogs within 24 hours of administration. It provides up to 30 days of protection against fleas and ticks, including those that may transmit Lyme disease.

Q: How long does Nexgard last?

A: Nexgard provides continuous protection for a full 30 days after each dose. It is essential to administer Nexgard monthly to maintain this protection.

Q: What are the potential side effects of Nexgard?

A: Side effects of Nexgard are generally mild and infrequent. Some dogs may experience gastrointestinal issues such as vomiting or diarrhea, which typically subside within a few days. In rare cases, allergic reactions may occur. If you notice any unusual symptoms in your dog after administering Nexgard, contact your veterinarian immediately.

Q: Can Nexgard be used with other flea and tick products?

A: Do not use Nexgard in combination with other flea and tick products, as this may increase the risk of side effects.

Q: What if I miss a dose of Nexgard?

A: If you miss a dose of Nexgard, administer it as soon as possible and resume the monthly dosing schedule. Do not double the dose to make up for the missed one.

Q: Can Nexgard be used on puppies?

A: Nexgard is safe for puppies 8 weeks of age and older.

Q: What should I do if my dog eats something other than Nexgard?

A: If your dog ingests something other than Nexgard, contact your veterinarian immediately for guidance.

Conclusion

Nexgard revolutionizes canine flea and tick control with its ease of use, high efficacy, and long duration. By following these purchasing guidelines and administration instructions, you can ensure the safety and well-being of your furry companion while effectively protecting them from these pests and their potential health risks.