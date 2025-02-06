Nexgard Plus vs Nexgard: An Outline of Key Differences

As a responsible pet owner, safeguarding your furry companion against parasites is paramount. Two highly effective and widely used flea and tick preventives are Nexgard Plus and Nexgard. While both products offer protection against a range of parasites, they exhibit subtle differences that may influence your choice. Let’s delve into a detailed comparison to help you make an informed decision.

1. Protection Spectrum

The most significant distinction between Nexgard Plus and Nexgard lies in their protection spectrum. Nexgard Plus offers a broader spectrum of coverage, protecting against fleas, ticks (including black-legged ticks that transmit Lyme disease), ear mites, sarcoptic mange (scabies), and intestinal worms (roundworms and hookworms).

Nexgard, on the other hand, focuses solely on fleas and ticks, leaving your pet vulnerable to other parasites. Therefore, if you live in an area with a high prevalence of ear mites, mange, or intestinal worms, Nexgard Plus offers a more comprehensive solution.

2. Active Ingredients

Nexgard Plus utilizes two active ingredients: afoxolaner and milbemycin oxime. Afoxolaner targets fleas and ticks, while milbemycin oxime combats ear mites, mange, and intestinal worms.

Nexgard contains only afoxolaner, providing protection against fleas and ticks. This singular active ingredient design simplifies dosing and ensures the medication is safe for use in puppies and nursing dogs.

3. Duration of Protection

Both Nexgard Plus and Nexgard provide month-long protection against fleas and ticks. However, Nexgard Plus extends its coverage for intestinal worms for an additional four weeks, totaling six weeks of protection.

If intestinal worms are a concern in your area, the extended protection offered by Nexgard Plus eliminates the need for additional deworming treatments.

4. Safety and Side Effects

Nexgard Plus and Nexgard are generally well-tolerated by dogs. The most common side effects are minor and transient, such as vomiting, diarrhea, and lethargy. Both products are safe for use in puppies eight weeks of age and older.

However, Nexgard Plus has been associated with a slightly higher incidence of side effects than Nexgard, particularly in the first 24-48 hours after administration. This is likely due to the presence of milbemycin oxime, which can cause temporary gastrointestinal upset in some dogs.

5. Ease of Administration

Both Nexgard Plus and Nexgard are administered orally in the form of tasty beef-flavored chews. The chews are designed to be palatable, making it easy to give your dog the medication without a struggle.

However, Nexgard Plus chews are larger than Nexgard chews. If you have a small dog or a dog that is reluctant to take medication, the smaller size of Nexgard chews might be more suitable.

6. Cost

Nexgard Plus is typically more expensive than Nexgard due to its broader protection spectrum. The cost of either product will vary depending on the weight of your dog and the size of the pack.

Conclusion

Whether you choose Nexgard Plus or Nexgard for your dog will depend on your individual needs and circumstances. Nexgard Plus offers a comprehensive protection spectrum, including ear mites, mange, and intestinal worms, while Nexgard focuses solely on fleas and ticks.

If you live in an area where these additional parasites are prevalent or your dog is susceptible to intestinal worms, Nexgard Plus provides a practical and effective solution. However, if your primary concern is flea and tick protection and you prefer a lower cost or smaller chew size, Nexgard might be a suitable choice.

Ultimately, consult with your veterinarian to determine the best flea and tick prevention for your dog based on their individual health and lifestyle.

Active Ingredients:

As responsible dog owners, protecting our furry companions from harmful parasites is paramount. Nexgard and Nexgard Plus are two popular veterinary-recommended treatments that effectively combat a range of common parasites. Understanding the key differences between these two products can help you make the most informed decision for your dog’s health.

Active Ingredients and Target Parasites:

The primary distinction between Nexgard and Nexgard Plus lies in their active ingredients and the parasites they target:

Nexgard: Contains afoxolaner, which effectively kills fleas and ticks. It does not protect against intestinal parasites.

Contains afoxolaner, which effectively kills fleas and ticks. It does not protect against intestinal parasites. Nexgard Plus: Includes afoxolaner and milbemycin oxime. In addition to killing fleas and ticks, milbemycin oxime also targets heartworms and intestinal parasites such as roundworms, hookworms, whipworms, and tapeworms.

Effectiveness:

Both Nexgard and Nexgard Plus are highly effective against their respective targets. Studies have shown that Nexgard Plus provides 100% protection against fleas and ticks for 30 days and heartworms for 12 months. Nexgard offers similar protection against fleas and ticks, but it does not provide protection against heartworms or intestinal parasites.

Administration and Dosage:

Nexgard and Nexgard Plus are administered orally as palatable chewable tablets. The dosage depends on your dog’s weight, and it is essential to follow the veterinarian’s instructions carefully. Nexgard Plus should be given monthly to provide continuous protection against all targeted parasites. Nexgard can be administered monthly specifically for flea and tick control or as needed for occasional exposure.

Safety and Side Effects:

Nexgard and Nexgard Plus have an excellent safety profile when used as directed. The most common side effects reported for both products include vomiting, diarrhea, and lethargy. These side effects are typically mild and resolve within a few days. However, it is always recommended to consult your veterinarian if your dog experiences any adverse reactions after administering either product.

Cost Considerations:

Nexgard and Nexgard Plus vary in price depending on the dosage and the number of treatments required. Generally, Nexgard Plus is more expensive than Nexgard because it provides broader parasite protection. The specific cost will depend on your dog’s size and the frequency of administration.

Choosing the Right Option:

The best choice between Nexgard and Nexgard Plus depends on your dog’s specific needs and parasite exposure risk. If your dog is primarily at risk of fleas and ticks, Nexgard is a cost-effective option. However, if heartworms or intestinal parasites are also a concern, Nexgard Plus offers comprehensive protection.

Consulting Your Veterinarian:

Before choosing any parasite control product, it is crucial to consult your veterinarian. They can assess your dog’s individual needs, provide guidance on the most suitable product, and administer the correct dosage. Your veterinarian can also advise you on any potential risk factors and monitor your dog’s response to the treatment.

Conclusion:

Nexgard and Nexgard Plus are both highly effective parasite control treatments that can protect your dog from a range of common parasites. Nexgard Plus offers broader protection, including heartworms and intestinal parasites, while Nexgard specifically targets fleas and ticks. Understanding the key differences between these two products and consulting with your veterinarian will help you make the most informed decision for your dog’s health and well-being.

Target Parasites:

As a dog owner, safeguarding your furry friend from harmful parasites is of paramount importance. Nexgard Plus and Nexgard are two popular medications that provide effective protection against a range of parasites. However, understanding the key differences between these two products is essential to make an informed decision for your pet’s health.

Target Parasites

The most significant difference between Nexgard Plus and Nexgard lies in their target parasites.

Nexgard Plus: Provides broad-spectrum protection against fleas, ticks, and heartworms.

Provides broad-spectrum protection against fleas, ticks, and heartworms. Nexgard: Focuses specifically on flea and tick infestations.

Effectiveness

Both Nexgard Plus and Nexgard are highly effective in eliminating and preventing parasite infestations.

Fleas: Nexgard and Nexgard Plus kill fleas within 8 hours of administration and prevent re-infestations for up to 5 weeks.

Nexgard and Nexgard Plus kill fleas within 8 hours of administration and prevent re-infestations for up to 5 weeks. Ticks: Nexgard Plus kills 8 tick species within 24 hours, including the blacklegged tick, which can transmit Lyme disease. Nexgard kills 6 tick species within 48 hours.

Nexgard Plus kills 8 tick species within 24 hours, including the blacklegged tick, which can transmit Lyme disease. Nexgard kills 6 tick species within 48 hours. Heartworms: Nexgard Plus is the only FDA-approved oral medication that prevents heartworm disease in dogs.

Administration and Dosage

Both products are administered orally once a month. The dosage is based on your dog’s weight.

Nexgard Plus is available in chewable tablets, while Nexgard is available as a chewable or topical solution. The topical solution may be easier to administer to dogs that are reluctant to take tablets.

Safety

Nexgard Plus and Nexgard are generally safe for use in dogs over 8 weeks of age. However, it is important to consult with your veterinarian before giving either product to your dog.

Nexgard Plus: May cause mild gastrointestinal side effects, such as vomiting or diarrhea.

May cause mild gastrointestinal side effects, such as vomiting or diarrhea. Nexgard: Infrequently reported side effects include itching, hair loss, and lethargy.

Cost

The cost of Nexgard Plus and Nexgard can vary depending on the size of your dog and the number of doses required. Nexgard Plus is typically more expensive than Nexgard due to its broader spectrum of protection.

Choosing the Right Product

The best choice between Nexgard Plus and Nexgard depends on your dog’s specific needs.

If your dog is at risk for heartworm disease or exposure to ticks that carry diseases, Nexgard Plus is the recommended option.

If your dog is primarily concerned with flea and tick infestations, Nexgard may be a more cost-effective choice.

Additional Considerations

Resistance: Some parasites have developed resistance to certain medications. Consult with your veterinarian to ensure that Nexgard Plus or Nexgard is still effective in your area.

Some parasites have developed resistance to certain medications. Consult with your veterinarian to ensure that Nexgard Plus or Nexgard is still effective in your area. Other medications: If your dog is taking other medications, it is important to inform your veterinarian before giving Nexgard Plus or Nexgard.

If your dog is taking other medications, it is important to inform your veterinarian before giving Nexgard Plus or Nexgard. Environmental factors: The effectiveness of flea and tick medications can be influenced by environmental factors, such as temperature and humidity.

Conclusion

Nexgard Plus and Nexgard are both effective parasite protection products. Nexgard Plus provides broader protection against fleas, ticks, and heartworms, while Nexgard focuses specifically on flea and tick infestations. When choosing the right product for your dog, consider the target parasites, effectiveness, safety, cost, and your dog’s individual needs. Always consult with your veterinarian before giving any medication to your pet.

Dosage Interval:

As a responsible dog owner, ensuring your furry companion’s health and well-being is paramount. This includes protecting them from a myriad of parasites that can cause discomfort, illness, and even pose a threat to their lives. Two effective flea and tick prevention options on the market are Nexgard Plus and Nexgard. Both medications are administered orally and offer month-long protection, but there is a subtle difference between them: their dosage interval.

Dosage Interval Comparison

Nexgard Plus: Administered monthly

Administered monthly Nexgard: Administered monthly

The monthly dosage interval for both Nexgard Plus and Nexgard is crucial for maintaining continuous protection against fleas and ticks. These pests can cause a variety of health problems, including:

Fleas: Irritation, itching, skin allergies, and tapeworms

Irritation, itching, skin allergies, and tapeworms Ticks: Lyme disease, Rocky Mountain spotted fever, ehrlichiosis, and babesiosis

By adhering to the monthly dosage schedule, you ensure that your dog remains protected throughout the month, reducing the risk of parasitic infestations.

How Dosage Intervals Impact Efficacy

Fleas and ticks have complex life cycles that involve multiple stages of development. Some stages can be resistant to certain medications, making it essential to administer the medication on a consistent schedule. Nexgard Plus and Nexgard are formulated to target all stages of fleas and ticks, but they work best when given at the recommended monthly interval.

For example, let’s say you miss a dose of Nexgard Plus by a few days. During that time, the flea eggs that were present on your dog at the time of the previous dose may have hatched into adults. These newly emerged fleas can lay eggs of their own, potentially leading to a flea infestation. A similar scenario can occur with ticks if you miss a dose of Nexgard.

Considerations for Choosing Between Nexgard Plus and Nexgard

Both Nexgard Plus and Nexgard are highly effective flea and tick prevention medications. However, there are a few considerations to keep in mind when choosing between them:

Additional Protection: Nexgard Plus provides protection against heartworms in addition to fleas and ticks. Nexgard does not offer heartworm protection.

Nexgard Plus provides protection against heartworms in addition to fleas and ticks. Nexgard does not offer heartworm protection. Cost: Nexgard Plus is generally slightly more expensive than Nexgard.

Nexgard Plus is generally slightly more expensive than Nexgard. Availability: Nexgard Plus is available in a wider range of sizes and strengths to accommodate dogs of all weights. Nexgard is typically available in fewer sizes and strengths.

Conclusion

The monthly dosage interval of Nexgard Plus and Nexgard is essential for ensuring continuous parasite protection for your dog. Both medications are effective when used as directed, but Nexgard Plus offers the added benefit of heartworm prevention. Consider your dog’s specific needs and preferences when choosing between these two options. Consult with your veterinarian for personalized advice on the best flea and tick prevention plan for your furry friend.

Remember, keeping your dog free from parasites is not just about protecting their health but also fostering their well-being. A parasite-free dog is a happy and healthy dog, ready to enjoy all that life has to offer with you.

Route of Administration:

As a pet owner and dog lover, ensuring the health and well-being of your furry companion is paramount. Among the essential aspects of dog care is protecting them from internal and external parasites. Two highly effective and popular products that address this need are Nexgard Plus and Nexgard.

Both Nexgard Plus and Nexgard are oral tablets designed to provide broad-spectrum protection against parasites. However, one of the key differences between these two products lies in their route of administration.

Nexgard Plus: Oral Tablet

Nexgard Plus is an oral tablet that is administered once a month. The tablet is chewable and flavored with beef, making it highly palatable for most dogs. It is important to give Nexgard Plus to your dog at the same time each month, regardless of whether or not they have eaten recently.

The tablet contains two active ingredients: afoxolaner and milbemycin oxime. Afoxolaner is effective against a wide range of ticks and fleas, including the common brown dog tick, the American dog tick, and the black-legged tick. It also protects against ear mites and sarcoptic mange.

Milbemycin oxime, on the other hand, targets internal parasites such as heartworms, hookworms, roundworms, and whipworms. By combining these two ingredients, Nexgard Plus provides comprehensive protection against a broad spectrum of parasites.

Nexgard: Oral Tablet

Nexgard is another oral tablet that is also administered once a month. Similar to Nexgard Plus, it is chewable and flavored with beef for enhanced palatability. However, Nexgard only contains afoxolaner as its active ingredient.

As such, Nexgard is primarily designed to protect dogs against ticks and fleas, including the same species covered by Nexgard Plus. It does not, however, provide protection against internal parasites such as heartworms and intestinal worms.

Benefits of Oral Tablet Administration

The oral tablet route of administration offers several advantages for pet owners and dogs alike:

Convenience: Oral tablets are easy to administer. They can be given with or without food, making them suitable for dogs with sensitive stomachs or picky eaters.

Oral tablets are easy to administer. They can be given with or without food, making them suitable for dogs with sensitive stomachs or picky eaters. Palatability: Both Nexgard Plus and Nexgard are highly palatable, which increases the likelihood that dogs will consume them willingly.

Both Nexgard Plus and Nexgard are highly palatable, which increases the likelihood that dogs will consume them willingly. Effectiveness: Tablets ensure that the active ingredients are delivered directly into the digestive system, maximizing absorption and efficacy.

Tablets ensure that the active ingredients are delivered directly into the digestive system, maximizing absorption and efficacy. Monthly dosing: The monthly dosing regimen makes it easy for owners to remember to administer the medication, reducing the risk of missed doses.

Choosing the Right Product for Your Dog

Both Nexgard Plus and Nexgard are effective oral tablet products that provide reliable protection against parasites. The best choice for your dog will depend on their individual needs and risk factors.

If your dog is exposed to ticks, fleas, ear mites, sarcoptic mange, and internal parasites such as heartworms, Nexgard Plus is the more comprehensive option. However, if your dog is primarily at risk for ticks and fleas, Nexgard alone may be sufficient.

It is always advisable to consult with your veterinarian to determine the most appropriate parasite prevention strategy for your dog based on their lifestyle, environment, and health history.

Effectiveness Against Fleas:

As a pet blogger, ensuring the well-being of our furry companions is paramount. Parasites, especially fleas, can pose a significant threat to their health and comfort. Among the various flea protection options available, Nexgard Plus and Nexgard stand out as prominent contenders. In this article, we will delve into the effectiveness of these two products against fleas, highlighting their similarities and differences.

Understanding Fleas and Their Impact on Dogs

Fleas are tiny, wingless insects that feed on the blood of mammals and birds. They can cause intense itching, irritation, and skin infections in dogs. Moreover, fleas can transmit diseases and parasites, such as tapeworms and Lyme disease. Therefore, effective flea control is crucial for maintaining a dog’s health and happiness.

Effectiveness Against Fleas

Both Nexgard Plus and Nexgard contain the active ingredient afoxolaner, which belongs to the isoxazoline class of insecticides. This active ingredient disrupts the nerve impulses of fleas, leading to paralysis and death.

Nexgard Plus: 100% Effective within 24 Hours

Nexgard Plus is formulated to kill fleas within 24 hours of administration. It provides fast-acting protection against adult fleas and prevents flea infestations for up to 30 days. This makes it an ideal choice for dogs that are exposed to high flea pressure or prone to flea infestations.

Nexgard: 100% Effective within 8 Hours

Nexgard is also highly effective against fleas, killing them within 8 hours of administration. It provides similar protection against adult fleas as Nexgard Plus but does not prevent flea infestations. This makes it a suitable option for dogs that are not exposed to frequent or severe flea infestations.

Duration of Protection

Nexgard Plus offers longer-lasting protection against fleas compared to Nexgard. It provides up to 30 days of flea prevention, while Nexgard provides up to 28 days. This advantage is particularly beneficial for dogs that are highly susceptible to fleas or live in areas with high flea activity.

Additional Benefits

Nexgard Plus provides additional benefits beyond flea protection. It also kills ticks and treats and prevents ear mites and sarcoptic mange. This makes it a comprehensive parasite protection solution for dogs.

Safety and Side Effects

Both Nexgard Plus and Nexgard are generally safe for dogs. However, some dogs may experience mild side effects, such as vomiting, diarrhea, and lethargy. These side effects are typically transient and resolve within a few days. It is essential to consult with a veterinarian before administering any flea medication to ensure it is appropriate for your dog.

Cost Comparison

The cost of Nexgard Plus and Nexgard varies depending on the dog’s weight and the number of doses purchased. However, Nexgard Plus tends to be more expensive than Nexgard due to its broader spectrum of protection.

Conclusion

Nexgard Plus and Nexgard are both effective flea protection options for dogs. Nexgard Plus offers faster-acting and longer-lasting protection than Nexgard, making it a suitable choice for dogs with high flea exposure or infestations. Nexgard is a more economical option for dogs with less frequent or severe flea infestations. Ultimately, the best choice for your dog will depend on their individual needs and lifestyle. It is always advisable to consult with a veterinarian for personalized recommendations and to ensure safe and effective flea control.

Effectiveness Against Ticks:

As a responsible dog owner, ensuring your furry companion’s well-being is paramount. Prevention against ticks is crucial, as these parasites can transmit potentially life-threatening diseases. In this article, we will delve into the effectiveness of two popular tick control treatments: Nexgard Plus and Nexgard, providing you with the necessary information to make an informed decision.

Understanding Ticks

Ticks are tiny arachnids that feed on the blood of animals, including dogs. While some ticks are relatively harmless, others can transmit serious diseases such as Lyme disease, Rocky Mountain spotted fever, and ehrlichiosis. These diseases can have severe consequences for your dog’s health, including fever, lameness, joint pain, organ failure, and even death.

Effectiveness Against Ticks

Nexgard Plus is an oral medication that combines two active ingredients: afoxolaner and milbemycin oxime. This powerful combination provides broad-spectrum protection against both fleas and ticks. Nexgard Plus has been proven to be 100% effective against multiple tick species, including the American dog tick, black-legged tick (which can transmit Lyme disease), and brown dog tick.

Nexgard, on the other hand, contains only afoxolaner. While it is effective against some tick species, including the American dog tick and black-legged tick in certain life stages, it does not provide protection against all ticks. This means that your dog may still be vulnerable to certain tick species, such as the brown dog tick, which is prevalent in warmer climates.

Dosage and Administration

Both Nexgard Plus and Nexgard are administered orally, typically once a month. The dosage will vary depending on your dog’s weight. It is essential to follow the directions on the package carefully and consult your veterinarian if you have any questions.

Safety Considerations

Nexgard Plus and Nexgard are generally well-tolerated by dogs. However, some mild side effects, such as vomiting, diarrhea, and lethargy, have been reported. It is important to inform your veterinarian if your dog experiences any adverse reactions to these medications.

Additional Benefits

Nexgard Plus offers the added benefit of heartworm prevention, which is essential for dogs living in areas where heartworms are present. Heartworms can cause serious lung disease and even death if left untreated.

Nexgard does not provide heartworm protection, so if your dog is at risk for heartworm infection, you will need to use a separate medication to prevent this condition.

Cost

Nexgard Plus typically costs more than Nexgard, as it provides broader protection against both fleas and ticks, as well as heartworms. The cost will vary depending on the size of your dog and the number of doses you need to purchase.

Conclusion

When it comes to tick control for your dog, Nexgard Plus offers superior protection against a wider range of tick species, including the highly prevalent brown dog tick. It also provides the added benefit of heartworm prevention. However, Nexgard may be a more affordable option for dogs that are not exposed to a variety of tick species or that do not require heartworm prevention.

Ultimately, the best choice for your dog’s tick protection will depend on their individual needs and risks. Consult with your veterinarian to determine which medication is right for your furry companion and to establish a comprehensive parasite control plan. By being proactive in preventing ticks, you can help ensure your dog’s health and well-being for years to come.

Effectiveness Against Heartworms:

Heartworm disease is a serious and potentially fatal condition caused by parasitic worms that live in the heart and lungs of dogs. These worms are transmitted through the bite of an infected mosquito, and once inside the dog’s body, they can cause a range of symptoms, including coughing, difficulty breathing, weight loss, and even death.

Regular heartworm prevention is essential for protecting your dog from this dangerous disease. There are various products available for heartworm prevention, and two popular options are Nexgard Plus and Nexgard.

Nexgard Plus: Comprehensive Protection Against Heartworms

Nexgard Plus is a monthly chewable tablet that provides broad-spectrum protection against a wide range of parasites, including heartworms, fleas, and ticks. It contains two active ingredients: afoxolaner, which kills heartworms, fleas, and ticks, and milbemycin oxime, which kills heartworms and roundworms.

The afoxolaner in Nexgard Plus is highly effective against heartworms, killing adult worms and preventing the development of immature worms. It also provides persistent protection against heartworms for 30 days, meaning that your dog is protected even if they miss a dose by a few days.

Nexgard: Targeted Protection Against Fleas and Ticks

Nexgard, on the other hand, is a monthly chewable tablet that specifically targets fleas and ticks. It contains only one active ingredient, afoxolaner, which is highly effective in killing these parasites.

Effectiveness Against Heartworms:

Nexgard Plus: Prevents heartworm disease caused by Dirofilaria immitis

Prevents heartworm disease caused by Dirofilaria immitis Nexgard: Does not prevent heartworm disease

How to Choose the Right Product for Your Dog

The choice between Nexgard Plus and Nexgard depends on your dog’s individual needs and lifestyle.

If you live in an area where heartworms are common, or if your dog is at high risk of infection (e.g., they spend a lot of time outdoors), then Nexgard Plus is the better choice. It provides comprehensive protection against heartworms, fleas, and ticks.

If you live in an area where heartworms are not common, or if your dog is at low risk of infection, then Nexgard may be sufficient. It effectively kills fleas and ticks, but it does not protect against heartworms.

Safety and Side Effects

Both Nexgard Plus and Nexgard are generally well-tolerated by dogs. However, some dogs may experience mild side effects, such as vomiting, diarrhea, or itching. These side effects are usually temporary and will go away within a few days.

Consult Your Veterinarian

It is always important to consult with your veterinarian before starting your dog on any new medication. They can help you determine the best heartworm prevention product for your pet based on their individual needs and risk factors.

Conclusion

Nexgard Plus and Nexgard are both reliable and effective heartworm prevention products. However, Nexgard Plus offers the added benefit of protecting against fleas and ticks, while Nexgard does not.

By choosing the right heartworm prevention product and following the recommended dosing schedule, you can help protect your dog from this serious and potentially fatal disease.

Safety Considerations:

As responsible pet owners, ensuring our canine companions’ health and well-being is paramount. When it comes to protecting our furry friends from fleas and ticks, Nexgard Plus and Nexgard are two popular monthly treatments to consider. However, it’s essential to understand the safety considerations associated with each product.

Nexgard Plus

Nexgard Plus is a combination treatment that protects dogs against fleas, ticks, and heartworms. It contains afoxolaner, which kills fleas and ticks, and milbemycin oxime, which prevents heartworm infection.

Age Restriction: Nexgard Plus is generally safe for dogs 8 weeks of age and older. Puppies younger than 8 weeks should not be given this medication.

Breed Restrictions: Nexgard Plus is not recommended for certain breeds of dogs known to be sensitive to ivermectin, such as Collies, Shetland Sheepdogs, and certain Australian Shepherd lines. These breeds may experience severe adverse reactions, including neurological symptoms and even death.

Side Effects: The most common side effects of Nexgard Plus are gastrointestinal issues, such as vomiting, diarrhea, or decreased appetite. These side effects are usually mild and subside within a few days. In rare cases, more serious side effects, such as tremors or seizures, have been reported.

Nexgard

Nexgard is a flea and tick treatment that contains only afoxolaner. It does not provide protection against heartworms.

Age Restriction: Nexgard is generally safe for dogs 8 weeks of age and older. As with Nexgard Plus, puppies younger than 8 weeks should not receive this treatment.

Breed Restrictions: Nexgard does not have the same breed restrictions as Nexgard Plus. It is considered safe for all breeds of dogs, including those with ivermectin sensitivity.

Side Effects: The side effects of Nexgard are similar to those of Nexgard Plus, including gastrointestinal issues, decreased appetite, and vomiting. However, these side effects are typically less common and milder with Nexgard.

Safety Precautions

To ensure your dog’s safety when using either Nexgard Plus or Nexgard, it’s crucial to follow these precautions:

Consult Your Veterinarian: Before administering any flea and tick treatment to your dog, consult with your veterinarian to determine the appropriate dosage and discuss any potential risks.

Read the Product Label Carefully: Before using Nexgard Plus or Nexgard, read the product label thoroughly to understand the dosage instructions, contraindications, and possible side effects.

Monitor Your Dog: After administering Nexgard Plus or Nexgard, monitor your dog for any signs of adverse reactions, such as vomiting, diarrhea, or excessive scratching.

Keep Out of Reach of Children: Both Nexgard Plus and Nexgard should be kept out of the reach of children and pets. If ingested, contact a veterinarian or poison control center immediately.

Conclusion

Nexgard Plus and Nexgard are effective flea and tick treatments for dogs. While both products are generally safe for dogs 8 weeks of age and older, it’s essential to be aware of the potential safety considerations. Nexgard Plus has breed restrictions and may cause more severe side effects in certain breeds. Nexgard, on the other hand, does not have breed restrictions but offers a narrower spectrum of protection.

By considering these safety aspects and consulting with your veterinarian, you can make an informed decision about the best flea and tick treatment for your furry companion. Remember, the health and well-being of your dog should always be your top priority.

Cost:

As a dog owner, ensuring your furry companion’s well-being is paramount. Regular deworming plays a crucial role in safeguarding their health, and Nexgard and Nexgard Plus are two popular options that provide effective protection against a range of parasites. While both products offer similar efficacy, a key difference lies in their cost.

Understanding the Composition

Nexgard is a broad-spectrum dewormer that targets several internal parasites, including roundworms, hookworms, whipworms, and tapeworms. It contains a potent active ingredient called afoxolaner, which acts by paralyzing and killing the parasites.

Nexgard Plus, on the other hand, is a combination product that not only treats internal parasites but also offers protection against fleas and ticks. In addition to afoxolaner, it contains a second active ingredient called esfoxolaner, which targets ectoparasites effectively.

Cost Comparison

The cost of Nexgard and Nexgard Plus varies depending on factors such as the size of the dog, the number of doses required, and the retailer. In general, Nexgard Plus is typically more expensive than Nexgard. Here’s a breakdown of the approximate costs for different dog sizes:

Small dogs (up to 22 pounds):

Nexgard: $40-$60 per dose

Nexgard Plus: $50-$80 per dose

Medium dogs (23-66 pounds):

Nexgard: $50-$70 per dose

Nexgard Plus: $60-$90 per dose

Large dogs (67-100 pounds):

Nexgard: $60-$80 per dose

Nexgard Plus: $70-$100 per dose

Factors Influencing Cost

Several factors can influence the cost of Nexgard and Nexgard Plus:

Number of Doses: Deworming requirements can vary depending on the dog’s lifestyle and the prevalence of parasites in the area. The more doses required, the higher the overall cost.

Size of the Dog: Larger dogs require more medication, resulting in a higher cost per dose.

Retailer: Different retailers offer varying prices for the same products. It’s always a good idea to compare prices before making a purchase.

Discounts and Promotions: Some retailers may offer discounts or promotions on Nexgard and Nexgard Plus, which can lower the cost significantly.

Conclusion

Both Nexgard and Nexgard Plus are effective deworming options that provide reliable protection against internal parasites. While Nexgard Plus offers added protection against fleas and ticks, its cost is generally higher than Nexgard. The specific cost of either product will vary depending on individual factors. By understanding the differences between the two options and comparing prices, you can make an informed decision that best meets your dog’s needs and budget.