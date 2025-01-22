Outline: Home Remedies for Dogs That Keep Throwing Up

Vomiting is a common symptom in dogs and can be caused by a variety of factors, including dietary indiscretion, motion sickness, infections, and underlying medical conditions. While it’s always important to consult with a veterinarian if your dog is vomiting excessively or chronically, there are some home remedies that may help alleviate nausea and vomiting in the meantime.

1. Withhold Food and Water Temporarily

One of the first steps in treating vomiting is to withhold food and water for a few hours. This gives the dog’s stomach a chance to rest and settle down. After a few hours, you can offer small amounts of water and bland food, such as boiled chicken or rice.

2. Bland Diet

Once you start feeding your dog again, it’s important to stick to a bland diet for a few days. This means avoiding fatty, spicy, or complex foods that can irritate the stomach. Some good options for a bland diet include:

Boiled chicken or turkey

White rice

Potatoes

Oatmeal

Plain yogurt

3. Electrolyte Solution

If your dog is vomiting frequently, they may become dehydrated. To replenish electrolytes and prevent dehydration, you can give your dog an electrolyte solution. These solutions can be purchased over-the-counter or made at home using a combination of water, salt, and sugar.

4. Ginger

Ginger has anti-nausea properties and can help soothe an upset stomach. You can offer your dog small amounts of ginger tea or add a bit of grated ginger to their food.

5. Chamomile

Chamomile is a calming herb that can help reduce stress and anxiety, which can trigger vomiting in some dogs. You can brew chamomile tea and offer it to your dog in small amounts.

6. Slippery Elm

Slippery elm is a mucilaginous herb that can coat the stomach lining and protect it from irritation. You can add a teaspoon of slippery elm powder to your dog’s food or mix it with water and administer it with a syringe.

7. Probiotics

Probiotics are live bacteria that can help support a healthy gut microbiome. A healthy gut microbiome is essential for proper digestion and can help reduce the risk of vomiting. You can give your dog probiotics in the form of supplements or by adding fermented foods to their diet, such as yogurt or kefir.

8. Over-the-Counter Medications

There are a few over-the-counter medications that can help reduce vomiting in dogs. These medications include bismuth subsalicylate (e.g., Pepto-Bismol) and famotidine (e.g., Pepcid AC). However, it’s always important to consult with a veterinarian before giving your dog any medications.

Caution

If your dog is vomiting frequently or for more than 24 hours, it’s important to seek veterinary care. Vomiting can be a sign of a serious underlying medical condition, such as a gastrointestinal obstruction or infection.

Prevention

There are a few things you can do to help prevent vomiting in your dog:

Feed your dog a healthy diet and avoid giving them table scraps or fatty foods.

Make sure your dog has access to fresh water at all times.

Avoid over-exercising your dog after eating.

Keep your dog away from toxins and potential irritants.

If your dog is prone to motion sickness, give them an over-the-counter anti-nausea medication before traveling.

By following these tips, you can help your dog stay healthy and happy and reduce the risk of vomiting.

