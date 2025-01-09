What to Feed a Dog with Diarrhea

Diarrhea is a common issue in dogs, and it can be caused by a variety of factors, including dietary changes, infections, and stress. While diarrhea can be uncomfortable and inconvenient for your dog, it is usually not a serious condition and can be treated at home.

The most important thing to do when your dog has diarrhea is to keep them hydrated. You can do this by offering them plenty of fresh water and electrolyte-rich fluids, such as Pedialyte or Gatorade. You should also avoid feeding your dog any food for at least 12 hours. This will give their digestive system a chance to rest and recover.

After 12 hours, you can start feeding your dog a bland diet. This type of diet is easy to digest and will help to firm up their stools. Some good options for a bland diet include:

White rice

Cooked chicken or fish

Plain yogurt

Cottage cheese

Boiled potatoes

You should feed your dog small meals of this diet several times a day. If their diarrhea improves, you can gradually start adding more variety to their diet.

If your dog’s diarrhea does not improve after 24 hours, or if they are vomiting, lethargic, or have a fever, you should take them to the vet. These could be signs of a more serious condition that requires medical treatment.

Here are some additional tips for feeding a dog with diarrhea:

Avoid feeding your dog any fatty or spicy foods. These foods can irritate their digestive system and make diarrhea worse.

Do not give your dog any milk or dairy products. These foods can also be difficult to digest and can make diarrhea worse.

If your dog is taking any medications, make sure to talk to your vet about how these medications may affect their diarrhea.

If your dog’s diarrhea is caused by a food allergy, you will need to identify and avoid the food that is causing the problem.

By following these tips, you can help your dog feel better and recover from diarrhea quickly.

