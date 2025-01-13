What to Give a Dog with Diarrhea

Diarrhea is a common problem in dogs, and while it’s usually not a sign of anything serious, it can be uncomfortable and disruptive for your dog. There are a few things you can give your dog to help stop diarrhea, but it’s important to consult with your veterinarian before giving your dog any medication.

1. Bland Diet

The first thing you should do when your dog has diarrhea is to give them a bland diet. This means feeding them small amounts of plain, cooked rice or boiled chicken. You can also give them canned pumpkin, which is high in fiber and can help firm up their stools. Avoid giving your dog any table scraps or fatty foods, as these can worsen diarrhea.

2. Pedialyte or Electrolytes

Diarrhea can cause dehydration, so it’s important to make sure your dog is getting enough fluids. You can give them Pedialyte or other electrolyte solutions to help them stay hydrated. You can also offer them small amounts of water throughout the day.

3. Probiotics

Probiotics are beneficial bacteria that can help to restore the balance of bacteria in your dog’s digestive system. You can give your dog probiotics in the form of supplements or yogurt.

4. Anti-Diarrheal Medication

If your dog’s diarrhea is severe or persistent, your veterinarian may prescribe anti-diarrheal medication. These medications can help to slow down the movement of food through your dog’s digestive system, which can help to firm up their stools.

5. Rest

It’s important to give your dog plenty of rest when they have diarrhea. This will help them to recover their strength and energy.

When to See a Veterinarian

If your dog’s diarrhea is severe or persistent, or if they are vomiting, lethargic, or have a fever, it’s important to see a veterinarian. These symptoms could be a sign of a more serious underlying condition.

Prevention

There are a few things you can do to help prevent diarrhea in your dog:

Make sure your dog is up-to-date on their vaccinations.

Feed your dog a high-quality diet.

Avoid giving your dog table scraps or fatty foods.

Keep your dog away from garbage and other sources of contamination.

Wash your hands thoroughly after handling your dog or cleaning up their feces.

By following these tips, you can help to keep your dog healthy and free from diarrhea.

Diarrhea is a common digestive issue in dogs, caused by a variety of factors including dietary changes, infections, parasites, and stress. While most cases of diarrhea are self-limiting and resolve within a few days, severe or prolonged diarrhea can lead to dehydration and other health problems. Therefore, it’s important to provide appropriate care and nourishment to dogs experiencing diarrhea.

