Canine Remedies for Vomiting and Diarrhea

1. Hydration

Vomiting and diarrhea are common ailments in dogs, often caused by gastrointestinal upset. While it’s important to consult a veterinarian if symptoms persist, there are several home remedies you can administer to provide immediate relief.

1. Hydration: The Cornerstone of Recovery

Dehydration is a severe threat during episodes of vomiting and diarrhea. Ensure your dog drinks plenty of fresh water at regular intervals. As they may be prone to nausea, offer water in small amounts at a time.

Electrolyte solutions or unflavored Pedialyte can be particularly beneficial in replenishing lost electrolytes. These fluids help maintain fluid balance and prevent dehydration.

2. Bland Diet: Soothing and Easy on the Stomach

Introduce a bland diet to settle your dog’s digestive system. Options include:

Boiled white rice

Plain boiled chicken or turkey (skinless, boneless)

Scrambled eggs without salt or pepper

Cottage cheese

Avoid feeding your dog fatty, spicy, or rich foods as they can further irritate the stomach.

3. Pumpkin Puree: A Natural Anti-Inflammatory

Pumpkin puree is a natural source of soluble fiber, which helps absorb excess water in the intestines and firm up stools. It also contains antioxidants and anti-inflammatories that soothe the digestive tract. Add 1-2 tablespoons of plain pumpkin puree to your dog’s food.

4. Probiotics: Restoring Gut Health

Probiotics are beneficial bacteria that promote a healthy gut balance. They help restore the good bacteria that may have been depleted due to vomiting and diarrhea. Offer your dog plain yogurt or a probiotic supplement as directed by your veterinarian.

5. Activated Charcoal: Absorbing Toxins

Activated charcoal is a powerful absorbent that can bind to toxins and remove them from the digestive tract. It can help reduce vomiting and diarrhea caused by certain types of poisoning. Follow the dosage instructions provided by your veterinarian.

6. Ginger: A Natural Nausea Reliever

Ginger is a natural remedy for nausea in dogs. It helps reduce inflammation and soothe the stomach. You can grate fresh ginger into your dog’s food or offer ginger tea.

7. Chamomile: Calming for the Digestive Tract

Chamomile is a calming herb that can help reduce inflammation and relax the muscles of the digestive tract. Brew chamomile tea and cool it before offering it to your dog in small amounts.

When to Seek Professional Help

While home remedies can provide temporary relief, it’s essential to seek professional veterinary care if your dog’s vomiting and diarrhea persist for more than 24 hours, are accompanied by other symptoms (such as lethargy, pain, or blood), or do not improve with home treatment.

Prevention: Proactive Measures

To minimize the risk of vomiting and diarrhea in dogs, implement the following preventive measures:

Vaccinate your dog against common gastrointestinal diseases.

Ensure they have access to clean water at all times.

Feed them a balanced diet and avoid feeding them table scraps.

Keep your dog away from potential toxins.

Regular veterinary check-ups can help detect and prevent underlying health conditions that may contribute to digestive issues.

Remember, home remedies should not replace veterinary care. Consult your veterinarian promptly if your dog’s symptoms worsen or fail to improve with home treatment.

As a beloved companion, your dog’s well-being is paramount. When they experience digestive distress, such as vomiting and diarrhea, it’s crucial to provide prompt and effective care. While these symptoms can be alarming, understanding the underlying causes and implementing appropriate treatments can help you restore your furry friend’s health.

Understanding the Causes of Vomiting and Diarrhea

The onset of vomiting and diarrhea in dogs can be triggered by a variety of factors, including:

Dietary indiscretion: Ingesting inappropriate foods or contaminated substances

Ingesting inappropriate foods or contaminated substances Allergies or sensitivities: To certain foods, environmental allergens, or medications

To certain foods, environmental allergens, or medications Infections: Bacterial, viral, or parasitic infections in the digestive tract

Bacterial, viral, or parasitic infections in the digestive tract Inflammatory bowel disease: Chronic inflammation of the intestines

Chronic inflammation of the intestines Other medical conditions: Such as pancreatitis, liver disease, or urinary tract infections

Providing First Aid: Home Remedies for Mild Cases

In cases of mild vomiting and diarrhea, you can provide initial first aid by following these steps:

Restrict food and water for a few hours: This allows the stomach and intestines to rest.

This allows the stomach and intestines to rest. Offer small sips of water to prevent dehydration: Do not offer large amounts at once.

Do not offer large amounts at once. Monitor your dog closely: Observe for signs of improvement or worsening symptoms.

Introducing a Bland Diet

Once your dog’s symptoms have subsided, it’s essential to introduce a bland diet that is easy to digest. This will help soothe the digestive tract and prevent further irritation.

Cooked rice: White or brown rice is a gentle, low-fat option.

White or brown rice is a gentle, low-fat option. Boiled chicken: Remove skin and bones before feeding.

Remove skin and bones before feeding. Sweet potato: Cooked and mashed sweet potato provides fiber and nutrients.

Feeding Regimen

Introduce bland food gradually, starting with small amounts.

Feed small, frequent meals throughout the day to minimize stomach upset.

Avoid feeding any other foods or treats during this time.

Monitoring and Transitioning

As your dog’s symptoms improve, gradually transition back to their normal diet by mixing small amounts of their regular food with the bland diet. Closely monitor their response and adjust the ratio accordingly.

When to Seek Veterinary Attention

In certain situations, it’s crucial to seek veterinary attention promptly. These include:

Severe or persistent vomiting and diarrhea: Causing dehydration or electrolyte imbalance.

Causing dehydration or electrolyte imbalance. Blood or mucus in vomit or diarrhea: Indicating a potential underlying medical condition.

Indicating a potential underlying medical condition. Lethargy, weakness, or loss of appetite: Accompanying symptoms that may require further diagnosis.

Accompanying symptoms that may require further diagnosis. Signs of dehydration: Such as dry mouth, sunken eyes, or decreased skin elasticity.

Veterinary Diagnosis and Treatment

If home remedies fail to resolve your dog’s symptoms, veterinary intervention is necessary. Your veterinarian will conduct a thorough physical examination, review your dog’s history, and may order diagnostic tests such as bloodwork, fecal analysis, or X-rays.

Based on the diagnosis, your veterinarian may prescribe medications to control vomiting and diarrhea, address underlying medical conditions, and prevent dehydration. In severe cases, hospitalization may be required for intravenous fluid therapy and monitoring.

Prevention and Management

To prevent future episodes of vomiting and diarrhea, consider the following measures:

Feed a balanced, high-quality diet: Avoid sudden dietary changes.

Avoid sudden dietary changes. Identify and avoid potential allergens or triggers: Through trial and error or veterinary guidance.

Through trial and error or veterinary guidance. Keep vaccinations up to date: To protect against infectious diseases.

To protect against infectious diseases. Practice good hygiene: Regularly clean food and water bowls, and disinfect areas where your dog may have had an accident.

Regularly clean food and water bowls, and disinfect areas where your dog may have had an accident. Monitor your dog’s activity: Limit access to plants, toxins, or other potential hazards.

Remember, your veterinarian is the best resource for diagnosing and treating vomiting and diarrhea in your dog. By following their guidance and providing appropriate care, you can help your furry companion regain their vitality and maintain a healthy lifestyle.

Vomiting and diarrhea are common ailments in dogs that can cause discomfort and dehydration. While these symptoms can often be self-resolving, it’s important to know when to seek veterinary attention and what home remedies can be helpful in managing mild cases.

Home Remedies

Bland Diet: Offer a bland diet of boiled chicken or rice to help soothe the digestive tract. Avoid feeding your dog dairy products, fatty foods, or table scraps.

Offer a bland diet of boiled chicken or rice to help soothe the digestive tract. Avoid feeding your dog dairy products, fatty foods, or table scraps. Electrolyte Solution: Encourage your dog to drink plenty of fluids to prevent dehydration. You can offer electrolyte solutions such as Pedialyte or Gatorade.

Encourage your dog to drink plenty of fluids to prevent dehydration. You can offer electrolyte solutions such as Pedialyte or Gatorade. Rest: Provide your dog with a quiet and comfortable place to rest. Avoid strenuous activity or exercise.

Over-the-Counter Medications

Kaopectate or Pepto-Bismol: These over-the-counter medications can provide temporary relief from diarrhea. Follow dosage instructions carefully and consult a veterinarian before using.

These over-the-counter medications can provide temporary relief from diarrhea. Follow dosage instructions carefully and consult a veterinarian before using. Activated Charcoal: Activated charcoal can absorb toxins and reduce nausea and vomiting. Give your dog 1 gram of activated charcoal per 10 pounds of body weight. Mix the charcoal with water and administer it orally.

When to Seek Veterinary Attention

If your dog’s vomiting and diarrhea persist for more than 24 hours, seek veterinary attention immediately. Other signs that warrant veterinary care include:

Bloody vomit or diarrhea

Severe dehydration

Lethargy

Loss of appetite

Abdominal pain

Underlying Causes of Vomiting and Diarrhea

Vomiting and diarrhea can be caused by a variety of factors, including:

Dietary indiscretion (eating something they shouldn’t have)

Bacterial or viral infections

Parasites

Food allergies

Inflammatory bowel disease

Pancreatitis

Liver or kidney disease

Prevention

To help prevent vomiting and diarrhea in dogs:

Feed your dog a healthy diet and avoid feeding them table scraps.

Keep your dog away from potential toxins and foreign objects.

Vaccinate your dog against common infections.

Deworm your dog regularly.

Provide your dog with plenty of fresh water.

Exercise your dog regularly.

Conclusion

Vomiting and diarrhea in dogs can be a nuisance, but by following these home remedies and seeking veterinary attention when necessary, you can help your furry friend feel better faster. Remember, prevention is always better than cure, so be proactive in keeping your dog healthy and happy.

Probiotics are live microorganisms that, when consumed in adequate amounts, provide health benefits to the host. They play a vital role in maintaining a healthy balance of good and bad bacteria in the digestive system. When a dog experiences vomiting and diarrhea, the delicate equilibrium of the gut microbiota can be disrupted, leading to further gastrointestinal distress. Probiotics can effectively restore this balance and aid in the recovery process.

Benefits of Probiotics for Vomiting and Diarrhea

Replenish Beneficial Bacteria: Probiotics introduce beneficial bacteria into the gut, which outcompete harmful bacteria for nutrients and attachment sites on the intestinal wall. This helps to restore the healthy balance of the gut microbiota and improve digestion.

Probiotics introduce beneficial bacteria into the gut, which outcompete harmful bacteria for nutrients and attachment sites on the intestinal wall. This helps to restore the healthy balance of the gut microbiota and improve digestion. Produce Beneficial Compounds: Probiotic bacteria produce short-chain fatty acids (SCFAs) and other compounds that nourish the intestinal lining and strengthen its defense mechanisms. SCFAs also promote water absorption, which can help to reduce diarrhea.

Probiotic bacteria produce short-chain fatty acids (SCFAs) and other compounds that nourish the intestinal lining and strengthen its defense mechanisms. SCFAs also promote water absorption, which can help to reduce diarrhea. Enhance Immune Function: Probiotics stimulate the immune system, helping to protect the body against pathogens that may have contributed to vomiting and diarrhea.

Probiotics stimulate the immune system, helping to protect the body against pathogens that may have contributed to vomiting and diarrhea. Reduce Inflammation: Some probiotic strains have anti-inflammatory properties that can help to soothe the inflamed intestinal lining and reduce symptoms such as cramping and abdominal pain.

Some probiotic strains have anti-inflammatory properties that can help to soothe the inflamed intestinal lining and reduce symptoms such as cramping and abdominal pain. Improve Digestion: Probiotics enhance the production of digestive enzymes, which break down food more efficiently, reducing the risk of indigestion and gas.

How to Offer Probiotics to Dogs

There are two main ways to offer probiotics to dogs:

Plain Yogurt: Plain, unsweetened yogurt is a good source of live, active probiotic bacteria. Offer a small amount (1-2 tablespoons) daily to your dog during or after meals.

Plain, unsweetened yogurt is a good source of live, active probiotic bacteria. Offer a small amount (1-2 tablespoons) daily to your dog during or after meals. Probiotic Supplements: Probiotic supplements are available in various forms, including chewable tablets, capsules, and powders. Choose a supplement specifically designed for dogs and follow the dosage instructions on the package.

Other Considerations

Choose High-Quality Products: Not all probiotics are created equal. Look for products that contain a high number of viable bacteria strains from different species.

Not all probiotics are created equal. Look for products that contain a high number of viable bacteria strains from different species. Start Gradually: Introduce probiotics gradually to avoid gastrointestinal upset. Start with a small amount and increase the dose over several days.

Introduce probiotics gradually to avoid gastrointestinal upset. Start with a small amount and increase the dose over several days. Avoid Antibiotics: Antibiotics can kill both good and bad bacteria, so it’s best to avoid giving them to your dog while they are taking probiotics.

Antibiotics can kill both good and bad bacteria, so it’s best to avoid giving them to your dog while they are taking probiotics. Consult a Veterinarian: If your dog’s vomiting and diarrhea persist or worsen, consult with your veterinarian for appropriate medical intervention.

Conclusion

Probiotics can be a valuable addition to the treatment plan for dogs experiencing vomiting and diarrhea. By restoring the balance of gut microbiota, reducing inflammation, and enhancing digestion, they can help to alleviate symptoms and promote recovery. However, it’s important to choose high-quality products, introduce them gradually, and consult with a veterinarian if your dog’s condition does not improve.

Vomiting and diarrhea are common digestive ailments that can affect dogs at any age. While occasional bouts are not usually a cause for concern, persistent or severe episodes can indicate an underlying medical condition requiring treatment. As a responsible pet owner, understanding the causes and appropriate remedies for vomiting and diarrhea is crucial to ensuring your dog’s well-being.

Causes of Vomiting and Diarrhea

There are numerous potential causes of vomiting and diarrhea in dogs, including:

Dietary indiscretions (eating spoiled food, garbage)

Infections (bacterial, viral, parasitic)

Inflammatory bowel disease

Pancreatitis

Kidney or liver disease

Certain medications

Stress or anxiety

Treatment Options

The treatment for vomiting and diarrhea depends on the underlying cause. In mild cases, supportive care may be sufficient, while more severe episodes may require veterinary intervention.

6. Anti-Vomiting Medication

In cases where vomiting persists despite conservative measures, prescription anti-nausea medications may be necessary. These medications work by blocking signals in the brain that trigger vomiting.

Types of Anti-Vomiting Medications

There are several classes of anti-vomiting medications available for dogs, including:

Phenothiazines: These medications, such as prochlorperazine and chlorpromazine, are often used as a first-line treatment for vomiting. They have both anti-nausea and sedative effects.

These medications, such as prochlorperazine and chlorpromazine, are often used as a first-line treatment for vomiting. They have both anti-nausea and sedative effects. Antihistamines: Certain antihistamines, such as diphenhydramine (Benadryl), have anti-nausea properties. They are often used in combination with other medications.

Certain antihistamines, such as diphenhydramine (Benadryl), have anti-nausea properties. They are often used in combination with other medications. Dopamine antagonists: These medications, such as metoclopramide, stimulate gastric emptying and inhibit vomiting.

These medications, such as metoclopramide, stimulate gastric emptying and inhibit vomiting. Cannabinoids: In some cases, veterinarians may prescribe cannabinoid-based medications, such as dronabinol, to alleviate vomiting in dogs.

Dosage and Administration

Anti-vomiting medications should only be given under the direction of a veterinarian. The appropriate dosage and administration schedule will vary depending on the dog’s weight, medical condition, and the specific medication prescribed.

Important Considerations

Anti-vomiting medications should not be given for prolonged periods without the supervision of a veterinarian.

If vomiting persists or worsens after starting medication, seek veterinary attention immediately.

Anti-vomiting medications may have side effects, such as sedation, dry mouth, and constipation.

It is important to monitor your dog closely while they are taking anti-vomiting medication.

Other Considerations

In addition to anti-vomiting medication, other measures may be recommended to treat vomiting and diarrhea in dogs:

Withholding food and water: For a short period (12-24 hours) to allow the digestive tract to rest.

For a short period (12-24 hours) to allow the digestive tract to rest. Gradual reintroduction of food: Starting with small, bland meals to avoid further irritation.

Starting with small, bland meals to avoid further irritation. Electrolyte replenishment: To prevent dehydration, especially in cases of severe vomiting or diarrhea.

To prevent dehydration, especially in cases of severe vomiting or diarrhea. Anti-diarrheal medications: To reduce diarrhea and improve stool consistency.

To reduce diarrhea and improve stool consistency. Probiotics: To restore balance to the gut microbiome and promote digestive health.

Prevention

While not all causes of vomiting and diarrhea are preventable, there are some steps you can take to reduce the risk:

Feed your dog a balanced, high-quality diet.

Avoid sudden changes in your dog’s food.

Keep your dog away from potential dietary hazards (spoiled food, garbage).

Vaccinate your dog against infectious diseases.

Manage your dog’s stress levels.

Conclusion

Vomiting and diarrhea are common digestive issues that can affect dogs of any age. While occasional episodes are not usually a cause for concern, persistent or severe symptoms require veterinary attention. Understanding the causes and appropriate treatments for vomiting and diarrhea is essential for ensuring your dog’s health and well-being. If your dog experiences these ailments, consult with your veterinarian promptly for diagnosis and individualized treatment recommendations.

When your dog experiences vomiting and diarrhea, it can be a distressing and uncomfortable time for both you and your furry friend. While there are several natural remedies and home care tips that can help alleviate these symptoms, sometimes more serious medication may be necessary to provide effective relief and prevent dehydration. One such medication is anti-diarrheal medication, which can significantly reduce diarrhea in dogs.

Types of Anti-Diarrheal Medications

There are various types of anti-diarrheal medications available for dogs, each with its own mechanism of action. Common types include:

Bismuth subsalicylate (Pepto-Bismol): This over-the-counter medication helps coat and soothe the lining of the digestive tract, reducing inflammation and diarrhea.

This over-the-counter medication helps coat and soothe the lining of the digestive tract, reducing inflammation and diarrhea. Loperamide (Imodium): This prescription medication slows down intestinal motility, which reduces the frequency and volume of diarrhea.

This prescription medication slows down intestinal motility, which reduces the frequency and volume of diarrhea. Octreotide: This injectable medication inhibits the release of certain hormones that stimulate diarrhea.

This injectable medication inhibits the release of certain hormones that stimulate diarrhea. Tylosin: This antibiotic is commonly used to treat bacterial diarrhea in dogs.

When to Use Anti-Diarrheal Medication

Anti-diarrheal medication should only be used as directed by a veterinarian. While it can be effective in managing diarrhea, it is not a cure and should not be used as a substitute for addressing the underlying cause of the condition. It is important to consult with your vet to determine if anti-diarrheal medication is appropriate for your dog and to rule out any serious underlying health issues.

Administration of Anti-Diarrheal Medication

Follow the veterinarian’s instructions carefully when administering anti-diarrheal medication to your dog. Do not exceed the recommended dosage, and do not give the medication for longer than prescribed.

Oral medications: Give oral medications with food to help reduce stomach upset.

Give oral medications with food to help reduce stomach upset. Injectable medications: Injectable medications should only be administered by a veterinarian.

Side Effects of Anti-Diarrheal Medication

While anti-diarrheal medications are generally safe when used as directed, they can cause side effects in some dogs. Potential side effects include:

Constipation

Abdominal discomfort

Nausea

Vomiting

Lethargy

If your dog experiences any side effects from anti-diarrheal medication, discontinue use and contact your vet immediately.

Precautions

Do not use anti-diarrheal medication in dogs with known allergies to the medication.

Do not use anti-diarrheal medication in dogs with severe vomiting or diarrhea.

Do not use anti-diarrheal medication in dogs who are dehydrated.

Always consult with a veterinarian before giving any medications to your dog.

Conclusion

Anti-diarrheal medication can be an effective treatment option for dogs experiencing vomiting and diarrhea. However, it is essential to use these medications only as directed by a veterinarian and to closely monitor your dog for any side effects. By understanding the appropriate use and precautions of anti-diarrheal medication, you can safely and effectively alleviate these uncomfortable symptoms in your canine companion. Remember, any sudden onset of vomiting and diarrhea warrants prompt veterinary attention to ensure your dog’s well-being.

Vomiting and diarrhea can be distressing and uncomfortable for dogs, causing dehydration, electrolyte imbalances, and discomfort. While it’s always advisable to seek veterinary attention for severe or persistent cases, there are some effective home remedies you can try to soothe your dog’s symptoms and aid in recovery.

1. Fast the Dog

The first step is to fast your dog for 12-24 hours. This allows the digestive system to rest and recover. During this time, provide only small amounts of water to prevent dehydration.

2. Ginger Tea

Ginger has anti-nausea properties and can help reduce vomiting. Steep a fresh ginger root in boiling water for 10-15 minutes. Let it cool and give your dog a few tablespoons every few hours.

3. Rice Water

Rice water is a mild astringent that can help bind loose stools. Boil 1 cup of rice in 4 cups of water for 20-30 minutes. Strain the mixture and let it cool. Give your dog a few tablespoons every few hours.

4. Yogurt

Plain, unsweetened yogurt contains probiotics, which are live bacteria that can help replenish the beneficial bacteria in the digestive tract. Give your dog a few tablespoons of yogurt every few hours.

5. Pumpkin

Pumpkin is a good source of fiber, which can help firm up loose stools. Give your dog a few spoonfuls of canned pumpkin every few hours.

6. Oatmeal

Oatmeal is another good source of fiber that can help soothe the digestive tract. Cook oatmeal in water and give your dog a few spoonfuls every few hours.

7. Apple Cider Vinegar

Apple cider vinegar has antibacterial and antiviral properties that can help fight the underlying cause of vomiting and diarrhea. Mix 1 teaspoon of apple cider vinegar in 8 ounces of water and give your dog a few tablespoons every few hours.

8. Aloe Vera Juice

Aloe vera has anti-inflammatory properties that can help soothe the digestive tract. Mix 1/4 cup of aloe vera juice in 1 cup of water and give your dog a few tablespoons every few hours.

Important Notes:

Always consult with your veterinarian before giving your dog any home remedies. Some remedies may interact with medications or be harmful for dogs with certain health conditions.

Monitor your dog closely while administering any home remedies. If your dog’s symptoms do not improve or worsen, seek veterinary attention immediately.

Do not give your dog over-the-counter anti-diarrheal medications without consulting your veterinarian. Some of these medications can be toxic to dogs.

If your dog is vomiting or has diarrhea for more than 24 hours, becomes lethargic, or has a high fever, seek veterinary attention immediately.

Vomiting and diarrhea can be signs of serious underlying medical conditions. If your dog experiences repeated episodes of vomiting and diarrhea, it is important to have them examined by a veterinarian to determine the cause and receive appropriate treatment.

Vomiting and diarrhea are common digestive issues that can affect dogs of all ages. While they can be inconvenient and uncomfortable, most cases of vomiting and diarrhea are not serious and will resolve on their own within a few days. However, if your dog is vomiting and/or has diarrhea for more than 24 hours, it’s important to seek veterinary attention to rule out any underlying medical conditions.

Home Treatment for Vomiting and Diarrhea

If your dog is vomiting and/or has diarrhea, there are a few things you can do at home to help them feel more comfortable:

Withhold food for 12-24 hours. This will give your dog’s digestive system a chance to rest.

This will give your dog’s digestive system a chance to rest. Offer small amounts of water frequently. Dehydration is a common complication of vomiting and diarrhea, so it’s important to keep your dog hydrated.

Dehydration is a common complication of vomiting and diarrhea, so it’s important to keep your dog hydrated. Feed your dog a bland diet once they start to feel better. This can help to soothe their digestive system and prevent further vomiting and diarrhea.

Bland Diet for Dogs

A bland diet is a low-fat, easy-to-digest diet that can help to soothe your dog’s digestive system. Some good options for a bland diet for dogs include:

Boiled chicken or ground beef

White rice

Oatmeal

Cottage cheese

Yogurt

Over-the-Counter Medications for Vomiting and Diarrhea

There are a number of over-the-counter medications that can be used to treat vomiting and diarrhea in dogs. These medications can help to reduce vomiting and diarrhea, and can also help to prevent dehydration. Some common over-the-counter medications for vomiting and diarrhea in dogs include:

Pepto-Bismol

Kaopectate

Imodium AD

When to Seek Veterinary Attention

It’s important to seek veterinary attention for your dog if:

Their vomiting and/or diarrhea lasts for more than 24 hours.

They are vomiting or having diarrhea more than 4-6 times per day.

They are vomiting or having diarrhea with blood.

They are lethargic or depressed.

They are not eating or drinking.

They have a fever.

Underlying Cause

Vomiting and diarrhea can be symptoms of an underlying medical condition. Some of the most common underlying causes of vomiting and diarrhea in dogs include:

Dietary indiscretion (eating something they shouldn’t have)

Food allergies

Intestinal parasites

Bacterial or viral infections

Inflammatory bowel disease

Cancer

If your dog is vomiting and/or has diarrhea, it’s important to seek veterinary attention to identify and treat any underlying cause.