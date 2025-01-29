Oral Remedies for Itchy Skin in Dogs

Itchy skin is a common problem that can affect dogs of all ages and breeds. While there are many different causes of itchy skin, some of the most common include allergies, parasites, and skin infections. If your dog is suffering from itchy skin, there are a number of oral remedies that can help to relieve their discomfort.

Antihistamines

Antihistamines are a type of medication that can help to block the effects of histamine, a chemical that is released by the body in response to an allergic reaction. Histamine can cause a number of symptoms, including itching, redness, and swelling. Antihistamines can be helpful in reducing these symptoms and providing relief from itchy skin.

Some common antihistamines that are used to treat itchy skin in dogs include:

Diphenhydramine (Benadryl)

Chlorpheniramine (Chlor-Trimeton)

Hydroxyzine (Vistaril)

Antihistamines are generally safe for dogs, but they can cause side effects such as drowsiness, dry mouth, and nausea. It is important to talk to your veterinarian before giving your dog any antihistamines to make sure that they are right for your pet.

Omega-3 fatty acids

Omega-3 fatty acids are a type of essential fatty acid that is important for a number of bodily functions, including skin health. Omega-3 fatty acids can help to reduce inflammation and itching, and they can also help to improve the skin’s barrier function.

Good sources of omega-3 fatty acids for dogs include:

Fish oil

Flaxseed oil

Chia seeds

You can give your dog omega-3 fatty acids in supplement form or by adding them to their food. It is important to talk to your veterinarian before giving your dog any omega-3 fatty acid supplements to make sure that they are right for your pet.

Probiotics

Probiotics are live bacteria that are beneficial for the gut. Probiotics can help to improve the gut’s microbiome, which is the community of bacteria that live in the gut. A healthy gut microbiome is important for a number of bodily functions, including skin health.

Probiotics can help to reduce inflammation and itching, and they can also help to improve the skin’s barrier function. Good sources of probiotics for dogs include:

Yogurt

Kefir

Probiotic supplements

You can give your dog probiotics in supplement form or by adding them to their food. It is important to talk to your veterinarian before giving your dog any probiotic supplements to make sure that they are right for your pet.

Quercetin

Quercetin is a natural flavonoid that has anti-inflammatory and antihistamine properties. Quercetin can help to reduce itching, redness, and swelling. It can also help to improve the skin’s barrier function.

Good sources of quercetin for dogs include:

Apples

Broccoli

Bell peppers

You can give your dog quercetin in supplement form or by adding it to their food. It is important to talk to your veterinarian before giving your dog any quercetin supplements to make sure that they are right for your pet.

Other oral remedies

Other oral remedies that may help to relieve itchy skin in dogs include:

Colloidal oatmeal baths

Apple cider vinegar baths

Coconut oil

Aloe vera gel

It is important to note that oral remedies are not a cure for itchy skin. They can only help to relieve the symptoms of itchy skin. If your dog’s itchy skin is severe or persistent, it is important to take them to the veterinarian to rule out any underlying medical conditions.

