Outline for Supplement Dog Food Content

As a responsible pet blogger, it’s crucial to provide comprehensive information on dog nutrition. Supplementing a dog’s diet with supplements can significantly enhance their health and well-being. This article aims to equip you with the knowledge and tips to effectively guide your readers on this important aspect of pet care.

1. Understanding Dog Dietary Needs

Discuss the essential nutrients required by dogs, including proteins, fats, carbohydrates, vitamins, and minerals.

Explain how different breeds, age groups, and health conditions may influence a dog’s dietary needs.

Highlight the importance of a balanced diet to prevent deficiencies and health issues.

2. Types of Dog Supplements

Joint supplements: glucosamine, chondroitin, and MSM to support joint health and mobility.

Probiotics: live microorganisms that promote gut health and digestion.

Antioxidants: vitamins C and E, beta-carotene, to protect cells from oxidative damage.

Omega-3 fatty acids: EPA and DHA to support skin, coat, and heart health.

EPA and DHA to support skin, coat, and heart health. Digestive enzymes: to aid in the breakdown and absorption of nutrients.

3. Benefits of Supplementing

Improved digestion: Probiotics can help regulate the gut microbiome, leading to better digestion and nutrient absorption.

Enhanced mobility: Joint supplements can reduce inflammation and strengthen joints, improving mobility and reducing pain.

Stronger immune system: Antioxidants can boost the immune system, protecting dogs from infections and diseases.

Healthier skin and coat: Omega-3 fatty acids promote skin hydration and reduce inflammation, resulting in a lustrous coat.

Omega-3 fatty acids promote skin hydration and reduce inflammation, resulting in a lustrous coat. Increased energy: Digestive enzymes can improve nutrient absorption, providing more energy for active dogs.

4. Choosing the Right Supplements

Consult with a veterinarian: Always consult a veterinarian before giving your dog any supplements.

Consider the dog's specific needs: Choose supplements that address their health concerns or dietary deficiencies.

Check for quality: Look for supplements from reputable manufacturers and verify their quality through independent third-party tests.

Follow dosage instructions: Administer supplements according to the manufacturer's recommendations to avoid overdosing or side effects.

5. Monitoring Your Dog

Observe your dog’s behavior: Monitor your dog for any changes in behavior, appetite, or energy levels.

Consult with a veterinarian if needed: If you notice any adverse effects or concerns, consult with your veterinarian promptly.

If you notice any adverse effects or concerns, consult with your veterinarian promptly. Regular check-ups: Schedule regular veterinary check-ups to assess your dog’s overall health and adjust the supplement regimen as necessary.

Conclusion

Supplementing your dog’s diet can be an effective way to improve their health and well-being. By understanding the different types of supplements available, their benefits, and choosing them wisely, you can provide your furry friend with the nutrients they need to thrive. Remember to always consult with a veterinarian before introducing any new supplements to ensure their safety and appropriateness for your pet.

Just like humans, dogs can benefit greatly from a well-balanced diet that includes essential nutrients and supplements. Supplementation can help fill in nutritional gaps, address specific health concerns, and support optimal well-being throughout a dog’s life.

Importance of Supplementation for Dogs

While commercial dog food is typically formulated to meet the basic nutritional requirements of healthy dogs, certain factors can compromise nutrient absorption or increase a dog’s need for additional nutrients. These factors include:

Age: Puppies and senior dogs require different nutrient profiles than adult dogs.

Health conditions: Dogs with specific health issues may benefit from targeted supplements to support their recovery or management.

Activity level: Active dogs burn more calories and may need additional vitamins and minerals to support their energy expenditure.

Environmental factors: Dogs living in stressful environments or exposed to pollutants may benefit from antioxidant and immune-boosting supplements.

Overview of Different Types of Supplements Available

A wide range of supplements is available for dogs, each targeting specific nutritional needs or health concerns. The most common types include:

Multivitamins and Minerals: Provide a comprehensive blend of essential vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants to support overall health.

Probiotics and Prebiotics: Support digestive health by promoting the growth of beneficial bacteria in the gut.

Omega-3 Fatty Acids: Rich in EPA and DHA, these fatty acids support cognitive function, joint health, and skin and coat health.

Glucosamine and Chondroitin: Naturally occurring components of cartilage, these supplements support joint mobility and reduce inflammation.

Enzymes: Help aid in digestion and improve nutrient absorption.

Antioxidants: Protect cells from damage caused by free radicals, promoting longevity and overall well-being.

Protect cells from damage caused by free radicals, promoting longevity and overall well-being. Specific Herb and Botanical Supplements: May address specific health issues, such as allergies, anxiety, or skin conditions.

Choosing the Right Supplements

When choosing supplements for your dog, consider the following factors:

Your dog’s age, breed, and health history: Discuss with your veterinarian to determine the appropriate supplements for your dog’s individual needs.

Quality of the supplement: Look for supplements that are manufactured by reputable companies with third-party certifications for purity and potency.

Dosage and frequency: Follow the instructions provided on the supplement label carefully and avoid over-supplementing.

Interactions with medications: Some supplements may interact with certain medications, so always consult with your veterinarian before giving your dog any supplements.

Benefits of Supplementation

By providing your dog with targeted supplements, you can enhance their health and well-being in several ways:

Improve digestion and nutrient absorption

Boost the immune system

Support joint and mobility

Promote healthy skin and coat

Reduce inflammation

Enhance brain function

Promote overall longevity

Supplementing your dog’s diet is an essential part of providing comprehensive nutritional care. By understanding the different types of supplements available and choosing the right ones for your dog’s individual needs, you can optimize their health and support their long-term well-being. Always consult with your veterinarian before giving your dog any supplements to ensure their safety and effectiveness.

Proper nutrition is paramount for the well-being of our beloved canine companions. While commercial dog food generally provides a balanced diet, there are times when your dog may need additional nutrients to support optimal health. Supplementing dog food with essential vitamins and minerals can address nutritional deficiencies, support specific health conditions, and enhance overall vitality.

Vitamins and Minerals Required for Optimal Health

Dogs require a wide range of vitamins and minerals for proper bodily functions. These essential nutrients can be divided into two categories:

Vitamins:

Vitamin A: Essential for vision, skin health, and immune function.

Vitamin B: Crucial for energy metabolism, nerve function, and red blood cell production.

Vitamin C: An antioxidant that supports immune function and wound healing.

Vitamin D: Supports bone health and immune function.

Vitamin E: Another antioxidant that protects cells from damage.

Another antioxidant that protects cells from damage. Vitamin K: Important for blood clotting and bone health.

Minerals:

Calcium: Essential for bone and tooth development and strength.

Phosphorus: Works with calcium to support bone and tooth health.

Potassium: Electrolyte that regulates fluid balance and nerve function.

Sodium: Electrolyte that balances fluids and regulates blood pressure.

Magnesium: Supports muscle function and nerve impulses.

Iron: Required for red blood cell production.

Required for red blood cell production. Zinc: Essential for skin health, immune function, and wound healing.

Role of Each Nutrient in Maintaining Proper Bodily Functions

These essential nutrients play crucial roles in maintaining various bodily functions in dogs:

Bone and Tooth Health: Calcium, phosphorus, and vitamin D are vital for strong bones and teeth.

Immune Function: Vitamins A, C, and E, as well as zinc, support the immune system and protect against infections.

Energy Metabolism: B vitamins, such as thiamine, riboflavin, and niacin, are essential for converting food into energy.

Neurological Function: Vitamins B12 and folic acid are necessary for nerve function and brain health.

Digestion: Enzymes and fiber aid in digestion and prevent gastrointestinal problems.

Enzymes and fiber aid in digestion and prevent gastrointestinal problems. Skin and Coat Health: Vitamins A, E, and zinc contribute to healthy skin and a lustrous coat.

When to Consider Supplementing Dog Food

While commercial dog food typically provides a balanced diet, there are certain situations where supplementation may be necessary:

Homemade Diets: Homemade dog food may lack essential nutrients if not formulated carefully.

Dietary Restrictions: Dogs with food allergies or sensitivities may require supplements to ensure they get the nutrients they need.

Health Conditions: Dogs with specific health conditions, such as digestive issues, skin allergies, or joint pain, may benefit from targeted supplements.

Dogs with specific health conditions, such as digestive issues, skin allergies, or joint pain, may benefit from targeted supplements. Senior Dogs: Aging dogs may have reduced nutrient absorption and require supplements to maintain optimal health.

Choosing the Right Supplements

When choosing dog food supplements, it’s important to consult with your veterinarian to determine the appropriate type and dosage for your dog. Avoid supplements that make exaggerated claims or contain harmful ingredients. High-quality supplements will have a guaranteed analysis and be approved by trusted organizations like the National Animal Supplement Council (NASC).

Essential nutrients are crucial for the overall health and well-being of dogs. By understanding the roles of vitamins and minerals and considering supplementation when necessary, pet owners can ensure their furry companions have the optimal nutritional foundation for a happy and healthy life. Remember, it’s always best to consult with a veterinarian before giving your dog any supplements to rule out any potential risks or interactions.

As a pet owner, you want what’s best for your furry friend. That includes ensuring their optimum health and well-being. When faced with specific health issues, consider incorporating targeted supplements into your pet’s diet to alleviate symptoms and improve their overall quality of life.

Joint Pain

Joint pain is a common issue for aging pets, often caused by osteoarthritis. Supplements containing glucosamine and chondroitin sulfate can help support joint health by rebuilding cartilage and reducing inflammation. Omega-3 fatty acids, found in fish oil supplements, also provide anti-inflammatory benefits.

Allergies

Allergies can make life uncomfortable for your pet, causing symptoms such as itching, sneezing, and gastrointestinal issues. Supplements containing allergy relief ingredients like probiotics, quercetin, and bromelain can help reduce the reaction to allergens, alleviate symptoms, and improve immune function.

Digestive Issues

Probiotics and prebiotics are beneficial bacteria and fibers that promote a healthy gut microbiome. Supplements containing these ingredients can help alleviate digestive problems such as diarrhea, vomiting, and gas. Other supplements like digestive enzymes and fiber can also support optimal digestion.

Skin Conditions

Skin conditions in pets can be caused by various factors, including allergies, infections, and immune disorders. Supplements containing essential fatty acids, antioxidants, and vitamins can help nourish the skin, reduce inflammation, and promote a healthy coat.

Kidney Disease

Kidney disease is a serious condition that affects the body’s ability to filter waste. Supplements containing antioxidants like vitamin E, CoQ10, and astaxanthin can help protect kidney cells from damage. Other supplements like omega-3 fatty acids and minerals can support kidney function and overall health.

How Supplements Alleviate Symptoms

Supplements work in various ways to alleviate symptoms and improve your pet’s well-being:

Reducing inflammation: Ingredients like glucosamine, chondroitin sulfate, and omega-3 fatty acids have anti-inflammatory properties that can reduce pain and discomfort associated with joint pain and allergies.

Boosting the immune system: Probiotics, quercetin, and bromelain can enhance immune function, helping pets fight allergies and infections more effectively.

Improving digestion: Probiotics, prebiotics, and digestive enzymes support healthy digestion, reducing symptoms like diarrhea and vomiting.

Nourishing the skin: Essential fatty acids, vitamins, and antioxidants provide essential nutrients for the skin, promoting a healthy coat and reducing skin conditions.

Essential fatty acids, vitamins, and antioxidants provide essential nutrients for the skin, promoting a healthy coat and reducing skin conditions. Protecting the kidneys: Antioxidants and minerals can help protect kidney cells from damage, supporting kidney function and overall health.

Choosing the Right Supplement

When selecting supplements for your pet, consider the following factors:

Specific health condition: Determine what health issue your pet is facing and choose supplements that target those symptoms.

Age and breed: Different supplements may be appropriate for different ages and breeds of pets.

Dosage: Follow the recommended dosage instructions carefully to ensure optimal results without overdosing.

Quality: Choose high-quality supplements from reputable brands that meet industry standards.

Choose high-quality supplements from reputable brands that meet industry standards. Veterinarian consultation: Always consult with your veterinarian before giving your pet any supplements to avoid any potential interactions or complications.

Targeted supplements can be a valuable addition to your pet’s diet, helping alleviate symptoms of specific health conditions and improving their overall well-being. By carefully selecting supplements based on your pet’s individual needs and following proper dosage guidelines, you can help your furry friend live a healthier and more comfortable life. Remember to consult with your veterinarian before giving any supplements to your pet for personalized guidance and peace of mind.

Supplements play a vital role in supporting a dog’s health and well-being. However, their effectiveness depends not only on the quality and dosage of the supplements themselves but also on the dog’s dietary habits. Understanding the relationship between diet and supplement absorption is crucial for ensuring that your furry friend derives maximum benefits from additional nutrients.

Role of Diet in Supplement Absorption and Utilization

Digestion and Absorption: The digestive system plays a significant role in the absorption of nutrients, including supplements. A balanced diet that provides essential vitamins, minerals, and macronutrients helps maintain a healthy digestive tract, allowing for optimal nutrient absorption.

Nutrient Interactions: Some nutrients can enhance the absorption of others while others may interfere. For example, calcium absorption is improved by vitamin D, while iron absorption is hindered by phytates and tannins found in certain plant-based foods.

pH Balance: The pH level of the digestive tract influences the solubility and absorption of certain supplements. For instance, supplements like glucosamine and chondroitin sulfate are better absorbed in an acidic environment.

Timing of Administration: The timing of supplement administration can affect absorption. Some supplements should be taken on an empty stomach, while others are best absorbed with food. Consult your veterinarian or a qualified pet nutritionist for guidance.

Matching Supplements to a Dog’s Dietary Needs

Breed and Age: Certain breeds and age groups have specific dietary requirements. For example, large-breed puppies may benefit from supplements that support joint health, while senior dogs may need additional nutrients to support cognitive function.

Health Conditions: Supplements can play a therapeutic role in managing certain health conditions. For instance, dogs with digestive issues may benefit from probiotics or enzymes, while dogs with skin allergies may require supplements that support skin health.

Lifestyle: Active dogs may have higher energy requirements and need supplements that boost performance or recovery. Dogs exposed to environmental stressors may benefit from supplements that support immune system health.

Dietary Deficiencies: In certain cases, a dog’s diet may lack essential nutrients. Supplements can help address these deficiencies, but it’s important to identify the specific nutrients that are missing before administering supplements.

Working with Your Veterinarian

Consulting your veterinarian is essential when considering supplements for your dog. They can:

Assess your dog’s health and dietary needs

Recommend specific supplements based on your dog’s individual requirements

Monitor your dog’s response to supplements and make adjustments as necessary

Ensure that supplements do not interfere with existing medications or medical conditions

Dietary considerations play a crucial role in the effectiveness of supplements for dogs. Understanding the relationship between diet and supplement absorption helps ensure optimal utilization. Matching supplements to a dog’s unique dietary needs and health status requires a thoughtful approach in collaboration with a qualified veterinarian. By considering these factors, you can optimize the benefits of supplements and support the overall well-being of your canine companion.

As a pet blogger, you have an important role in educating pet owners about the vital importance of proper nutrition for their beloved companions. Among the various aspects of canine nutrition, the selection of ingredients in your dog’s food plays a pivotal role in ensuring optimal health and well-being.

The Significance of High-Quality, Bioavailable Ingredients

The foundation of a nutritious dog food lies in its ingredients. High-quality ingredients provide essential nutrients that are readily absorbed and utilized by the body. These nutrients include:

Protein: Essential for building and repairing tissues, enzymes, and hormones.

Fats: Provide energy, support cell function, and aid in nutrient absorption.

Carbohydrates: Complex carbohydrates offer sustained energy, while simple carbohydrates should be limited.

Complex carbohydrates offer sustained energy, while simple carbohydrates should be limited. Vitamins and Minerals: Crucial for various bodily functions, including immune system support and bone health.

Bioavailability refers to how easily the nutrients in food can be digested and absorbed. Highly bioavailable ingredients, such as animal-based proteins and fats, ensure that your dog receives the maximum nutritional benefit from their food.

Why Avoid Fillers and Artificial Additives?

Fillers, such as corn, wheat, and soy, are often added to dog food to increase volume and reduce production costs. However, these ingredients offer little nutritional value and can be difficult for some dogs to digest.

Artificial additives, including preservatives, colors, and flavors, can potentially cause allergic reactions or other health issues in sensitive dogs. They serve no nutritional purpose and should be avoided.

Identifying High-Quality Dog Food

To ensure that you are providing your dog with the best possible nutrition, follow these tips when selecting a dog food:

Read the Ingredient List: Look for foods that list high-quality, whole ingredients at the top.

Check for Meat as the First Ingredient: Animal-based proteins should be the primary ingredient in meat-based diets.

Identify and minimize the presence of fillers and additives.

Identify and minimize the presence of fillers and additives. Consider Your Dog’s Individual Needs: Opt for foods formulated for your dog’s age, breed, and specific health requirements.

Ingredient selection is paramount in ensuring the optimal health and well-being of your dog. By choosing foods that prioritize high-quality, bioavailable ingredients and avoiding fillers and artificial additives, you can provide your canine companion with the foundation for a long, healthy, and fulfilling life. Remember, your dog’s nutrition is an investment in their overall well-being, and it is essential to make informed decisions about the ingredients that go into their bowl.

As a caring pet owner, you want to ensure your furry companion receives optimal nutrition. Supplements can play a vital role in enhancing your dog’s overall well-being, but it’s crucial to administer them correctly for maximum benefits. Here’s a comprehensive guide to dosage and administration of dog food supplements:

Dosage Guidelines

The appropriate dosage of any supplement depends on several factors:

Weight: The dosage is often based on your dog's weight in pounds.

Age: Puppies and senior dogs may require different dosages compared to adult dogs.

Puppies and senior dogs may require different dosages compared to adult dogs. Health Condition: Some supplements may have specific dosage recommendations for dogs with certain health conditions.

Always consult with your veterinarian before administering any supplements to your dog. They can provide personalized recommendations based on your dog’s individual needs and health status.

Methods of Administration

Supplements come in various forms, each with its unique method of administration:

Oral Capsules: These capsules are given by mouth and should be swallowed whole.

Chewable Tablets: These tablets can be chewed and swallowed or crushed and mixed with food.

Liquid: Liquid supplements can be added to your dog's water or food.

Powders: Powders can be sprinkled on food or mixed with water or other liquids.

Transdermal: Some supplements are available in topical forms, such as creams or patches, that are applied to the skin.

Proper Administration Techniques

Oral Administration: Hold your dog’s muzzle firmly and gently tilt their head back. Place the capsule or tablet in their mouth and close their lips. Hold their mouth closed and gently stroke their throat to encourage swallowing.

Chewable Tablets: Allow your dog to chew and swallow the tablet whole. If your dog refuses, you can crush the tablet and mix it with a small amount of food.

Liquid Supplements: Measure the appropriate dosage using a syringe or dropper. Add the liquid to your dog’s water or food. Stir thoroughly to ensure even distribution.

Powders: Measure the powder according to the dosage instructions. Sprinkle it over your dog’s food or mix it with water or another liquid.

Transdermal Application: Clean the application area on your dog’s skin. Apply the cream or patch as directed in the instructions.



Tips for Success

Follow Instructions: Always read and follow the dosage instructions provided by your veterinarian or the supplement manufacturer.

Monitor Your Dog: Observe your dog for any adverse reactions after administering a supplement.

Store Supplements Properly: Keep supplements in a cool, dry place out of reach of children and pets.

Keep supplements in a cool, dry place out of reach of children and pets. Consult Regularly: Schedule regular check-ups with your veterinarian to monitor your dog’s health and adjust supplement dosages as needed.

Supplementing your dog’s diet can be an effective way to enhance their health and well-being. However, it’s crucial to administer supplements correctly to ensure optimal benefits. By following the guidelines outlined above, you can safely and effectively provide your furry companion with the essential nutrients they need to thrive. Remember, always consult with your veterinarian before starting any supplement regimen to ensure it aligns with your dog’s specific needs.

As pet owners, we all want what is best for our furry companions. Supplementing our dog’s diet with additional nutrients may seem like a harmless way to promote their well-being, but it is crucial to be aware of the potential risks involved. This article will provide pet bloggers with a comprehensive understanding of the side effects of supplementation and the precautions to take when introducing new supplements.

Understanding the Potential Side Effects of Supplementation

Supplements are often marketed as safe and beneficial for dogs, but they can have unintended consequences. Some potential risks include:

Allergic reactions: Some supplements may contain ingredients that can trigger allergic reactions in dogs, such as soy, wheat, or dairy. Symptoms of an allergic reaction can include itching, hives, swelling, or difficulty breathing.

Drug interactions: Supplements may interact with prescription medications that your dog is taking, potentially reducing their effectiveness or causing adverse side effects.

Overdose: Giving your dog too much of a supplement can lead to an overdose, which can cause symptoms such as vomiting, diarrhea, lethargy, and seizures.

Nutritional imbalances: While supplements can provide additional nutrients, excessive supplementation can lead to nutritional imbalances. This can result in health problems such as bone disorders, muscle weakness, or liver damage.

Contaminants: Some supplements may contain contaminants, such as heavy metals or bacteria, which can be harmful to your dog's health.

Precautions to Take When Introducing New Supplements

To minimize the risks associated with supplementation, it is crucial to follow these precautions:

Consult your veterinarian: Before giving your dog any supplements, consult with your veterinarian. They can assess your dog's individual needs and recommend appropriate supplements and dosages.

Start slowly: When introducing a new supplement, start with a small dose and gradually increase it over time. This allows your dog's body to adjust and helps minimize the risk of side effects.

Monitor your dog closely: Pay attention to your dog's behavior, appetite, and overall health when introducing a new supplement. If you notice any changes, such as vomiting, diarrhea, or lethargy, discontinue the supplement and contact your veterinarian.

Choose high-quality supplements: Opt for supplements from reputable manufacturers that have undergone rigorous testing and meet safety standards.

Follow the dosage instructions: Always follow the recommended dosage instructions provided by the manufacturer or your veterinarian. Avoid giving your dog more than the recommended amount, as this can lead to adverse effects.

Store supplements properly: Store supplements in a cool, dry place out of reach of children and pets. Improper storage can degrade the supplement's quality and increase the risk of contamination.

Supplementing your dog’s diet can provide additional benefits, but it is essential to be aware of the potential risks involved. By understanding the side effects of supplementation and following the necessary precautions, pet bloggers can provide valuable information to their readers and help ensure the well-being of their furry companions. Remember, a balanced diet and regular veterinary care are the foundation of a healthy and happy life for your dog.

As a loving dog owner, you want to provide the best possible care for your furry companion. This includes ensuring their diet is nutritionally balanced and supports their overall health. While commercial dog food can provide essential nutrients, supplementing can enhance your dog’s well-being even further. However, it’s crucial to consult with a veterinarian before embarking on any supplement regimen.

Why Consult a Veterinarian?

Consulting with a veterinarian is paramount for several reasons. Firstly, they can assess your dog’s individual health needs and determine if they require additional supplements. They will consider factors such as age, breed, activity level, and any existing health conditions.

Secondly, a veterinarian can help you choose appropriate supplements based on your dog’s specific requirements. The market is flooded with numerous supplements, and it can be overwhelming to navigate without professional guidance. A veterinarian can recommend supplements that have been clinically proven to address specific health concerns.

Monitoring Progress

Once you’ve started your dog on a supplement regimen, it’s essential to monitor their progress. Closely observe your dog for any changes in behavior, appetite, or elimination. If you notice any adverse effects, consult with your veterinarian immediately.

Moreover, it’s crucial to have regular check-ups with your veterinarian to assess the effectiveness of the supplements and adjust their dosage or formulation as needed. Veterinarians can also monitor blood work and other diagnostic tests to ensure your dog’s overall health is not being compromised.

Choosing Appropriate Supplements

When selecting supplements, it’s important to look for products that meet certain criteria:

Reputable manufacturers: Choose brands that have a proven track record and adhere to industry standards.

High-quality ingredients: Ensure the supplements contain pure, natural, and active ingredients.

Scientific evidence: Opt for supplements supported by clinical research demonstrating their efficacy and safety.

Appropriate dosage: Follow the manufacturer's guidelines and your veterinarian's instructions regarding dosage.

Common Types of Supplements

Some common types of supplements that veterinarians may recommend include:

Joint supplements: Glucosamine and chondroitin are popular supplements for dogs with arthritis or joint problems.

Digestive enzymes: These help improve digestion and reduce gastrointestinal issues like gas and bloating.

Antioxidants: They protect cells from oxidative damage and support overall health.

Omega-3 fatty acids: Essential for skin and coat health, as well as cognitive function.

Probiotics: Promote a healthy gut microbiome, which supports digestion and immunity.

Supplementing your dog’s diet can be beneficial when done under the guidance of a veterinarian. By consulting with your veterinarian, you can ensure your dog receives the appropriate supplements and that their overall health is monitored closely. Always prioritize your dog’s well-being and never use supplements without seeking professional advice first.