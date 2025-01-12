Outline: What Apoquel Does for Dogs

Introduction

Apoquel (oclacitinib maleate) is a prescription medication used to treat atopic dermatitis, or chronic allergies, in dogs. It is a safe and effective medication that can provide relief from the itching, scratching, and inflammation associated with allergies.

How Apoquel Works

Apoquel is a Janus kinase inhibitor (JAK inhibitor). JAKs are enzymes that play a role in the immune system. When an allergic reaction occurs, JAKs are activated and release inflammatory cytokines, which cause itching, scratching, and inflammation. Apoquel works by blocking the activation of JAKs, thereby reducing the release of inflammatory cytokines.

Benefits of Apoquel

Fast-acting: Apoquel begins to work within hours of administration.

Effective: Apoquel has been shown to be effective in reducing itching and scratching in over 80% of dogs.

Long-lasting: Apoquel provides relief for up to 24 hours.

Safe: Apoquel is a well-tolerated medication with a low risk of side effects.

Side Effects of Apoquel

Gastrointestinal upset: Apoquel can cause stomach upset, such as vomiting and diarrhea.

Skin irritation: Apoquel can cause skin irritation at the injection site.

Increased risk of infection: Apoquel can suppress the immune system, which may increase the risk of infection.

Dosage and Administration

Apoquel is available as a tablet and as an injection. The dosage and administration schedule will vary depending on the dog’s weight and the severity of their allergies. The medication is typically given twice daily.

Precautions

Apoquel should not be given to dogs:

Who have a history of serious infections

Who are taking immunosuppressant medications

Who have a history of seizures

Who are pregnant or nursing

Conclusion

Apoquel is a safe and effective medication for treating atopic dermatitis in dogs. It provides fast-acting relief from itching, scratching, and inflammation. Apoquel is well-tolerated and has a low risk of side effects. However, it is important to follow the veterinarian’s instructions carefully and monitor the dog for any potential side effects.

Atopic dermatitis (environmental allergies): A chronic condition where dogs develop skin irritation and inflammation due to exposure to environmental allergens like pollen, dust, and mites.

Food allergies: Dogs with food allergies experience digestive upset and skin reactions when they consume certain foods.

Contact dermatitis: Skin inflammation caused by direct contact with an irritant, such as grass or chemicals.

Seasonal allergies: Also known as hay fever, seasonal allergies occur when dogs react to airborne allergens like pollen and mold.

Acute moist dermatitis (hot spots): A bacterial skin infection that causes painful, moist sores.

