What’s Good for Dogs with Diarrhea

Diarrhea is a common problem in dogs, and it can be caused by a variety of factors, including:

Dietary indiscretion (eating something they shouldn’t have)

Bacterial or viral infections

Parasites

Inflammatory bowel disease

Allergies

Medications

Diarrhea can be a serious problem, especially in puppies and senior dogs. It can lead to dehydration, electrolyte imbalances, and even death. That’s why it’s important to seek veterinary care if your dog has diarrhea that lasts for more than 24 hours.

Treatment for Diarrhea

The treatment for diarrhea will depend on the underlying cause. Your veterinarian will perform a physical examination and may recommend tests such as a fecal exam, blood work, or X-rays to determine the cause of your dog’s diarrhea.

Once the cause of the diarrhea has been determined, your veterinarian will recommend a treatment plan. Treatment may include:

Antibiotics or antiparasitic drugs to treat infections

Anti-inflammatory drugs to reduce inflammation

Dietary changes to help firm up your dog’s stool

What You Can Do at Home

In addition to following your veterinarian’s instructions, there are a few things you can do at home to help your dog with diarrhea:

Withhold food for 12-24 hours. This will give your dog’s digestive system a chance to rest.

This will give your dog’s digestive system a chance to rest. Offer small amounts of water frequently. This will help prevent dehydration.

This will help prevent dehydration. Feed your dog a bland diet. This type of diet is easy to digest and will help firm up your dog’s stool. Good options include boiled chicken and rice, cottage cheese, or plain yogurt.

This type of diet is easy to digest and will help firm up your dog’s stool. Good options include boiled chicken and rice, cottage cheese, or plain yogurt. Add probiotics to your dog’s food. Probiotics are beneficial bacteria that can help to restore the balance of bacteria in your dog’s digestive system.

Probiotics are beneficial bacteria that can help to restore the balance of bacteria in your dog’s digestive system. Keep your dog away from other animals. This will help prevent the spread of infection.

Preventing Diarrhea

The best way to prevent diarrhea is to feed your dog a healthy diet and keep them up-to-date on their vaccinations. You should also avoid giving your dog table scraps or other foods that they may not be able to tolerate.

If your dog does get diarrhea, it’s important to seek veterinary care promptly. Diarrhea can be a serious problem, but it can be treated successfully if it’s caught early.

Additional Tips

Here are a few additional tips for dealing with diarrhea in dogs:

Be patient. Diarrhea can take time to resolve. Don’t get discouraged if your dog’s stool doesn’t firm up immediately.

Diarrhea can take time to resolve. Don’t get discouraged if your dog’s stool doesn’t firm up immediately. Don’t overfeed your dog. This can put additional strain on their digestive system and make diarrhea worse.

This can put additional strain on their digestive system and make diarrhea worse. Keep your dog’s environment clean. This will help prevent the spread of infection.

This will help prevent the spread of infection. Wash your hands thoroughly after handling your dog or cleaning up their diarrhea. This will help prevent the spread of infection to yourself or other animals.

Diarrhea is a common problem in dogs, but it can be treated successfully if it’s caught early. By following these tips, you can help your dog get back to feeling their best.

Fasting

Bland Diet

Probiotics

Electrolytes

Ginger

Pumpkin

Oatmeal

Over-the-Counter Medications

